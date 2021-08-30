Superman/Lobo Gets Patton Oswalt Effect Over "Anti-Savers" Hashtag

Last week saw the publication of Superman/Lobo #1 by Tim Seeley, Sarah Beattie, and Mirka Andolfo. You might not have thought that anyone reading a Lobo comic could be offended by what's inside as a) it's a Lobo comic and b) they have chosen to buy it. But that's before comedian/actor/presenter/podcaster Patton Oswalt decided to tweet about it…

The comic is definitely not intended to be standard DCU as the characters are entertainly off-model as a new social media app by Lex Luthor, Lexxer, continues to rip society apart, and parallels between Donald Trump and Lex Luthor are made rather clear. Was that what caused the ruckus? No.

It was the saving of one life by Superman from falling Jimmy Olsen Giant Lizard Scales. An everyday occurrence in Metropolis. And the emergence of a #NoThanksSuperman hashtag.

And it was this that Patton Oswalt tweeted out with immediate effect.

Patton Oswalt: Ha ha the new SUPERMAN vs LOBO has "anti-saver" idiots who are AGAINST Superman helping them.

2,265 Retweets, 298 Quote Tweets, and 14,600 Likes later, you'd have thought he'd said Superman was gay, or something. Seen as a parody of the anti-vaxxer movement portrayed as a series of "Karens", it turns out the scene was actually written last November and only got round to being published by DC Comics now – the second issue will only be out at the end of October. Nevertheless, the reaction was strong… and fruity.

SAIKOTIC: More proof that modern comics just f-cking suck.

More proof that modern comics just f-cking suck. Shianne Holsclaw: You've got to be f-cking kidding me that this is real – right?

You've got to be f-cking kidding me that this is real – right? The amarguest: While I found this to be supremely funny, I have to be the party pooper and go ahead saying that I find completely uncalled for that they all be women…

While I found this to be supremely funny, I have to be the party pooper and go ahead saying that I find completely uncalled for that they all be women… Othila Odal: Why are they all women?

Why are they all women? SpaceSquirrels : Why are they all white women?

: Why are they all white women? Kristin Grady: Wait a second… Why are these all women?

I can answer that! They were Karenbots, reprogrammed by Lobo to cause dissent online. And it seemed to work…

That's until Lois Lane came to rescue Superman, with her own brand of hashtags.

Of course in the end, as lone surviving children of a destroyed planet, Lobo and Superman each got what they most desired

They just managed to get each other's version.

Say, is that Miss Tribb, Lobo's fourth grade history teacher? Superman should have some fun with her…

SUPERMAN VS LOBO #1 (OF 3) CVR A MIRKA ANDOLFO (MR)

(W) Tim Seeley, Sarah Beattie (A/CA) Mirka Andolfo

What happens when an indomitable force meets an irritating object? That's what readers find out when Superman runs into Lobo. Think of it like a boy scout joining a biker gang. What will be worse, the damage Lobo causes on his own, or the chaos of trying to stop him? I smell a team-up, fanboys! Numen is the most popular being in the universe, a god clogging all social channels. And he does not like competition. This means Superman and Lobo must go. Further complicating things is Dr. Flik, a scientist determined to study the last sons of Krypton and Czarnia respectively. What can she glean from the hero who lost everything as a baby and the bad, bad boy who made it all go away just for the heck of it? From writers Tim Seeley and Sarah Beattie the team behind the indie hit Money Shot and Punchline artist Mirka Andolfo comes a hilarious new superhero epic! Retail: $6.99 In-Store Date: 8/24/2021 SUPERMAN VS LOBO #2 (OF 3) CVR A MIRKA ANDOLFO (MR)

(W) Tim Seeley, Sarah Beattie (A/CA) Mirka Andolfo

Superman and Lobo's dreams come true! But maybe it's not always best to get what you wished for. When the godlike alien Numen brings the planets Krypton and Czarnia back from the grave, he makes a terrible error and puts Superman and Lobo on the wrong home planets! Now each must find their way off the resurrected worlds that seem to be their worst nightmares come to life!

Retail: $6.99 In-Store Date: 10/26/2021