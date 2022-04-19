Superman & Lois Bring Nuclear Man, And More, To The Arrowverse

It is considered the nadir of Supermanbery. Superman IV: The Quest For Peace which saw Lex Luthor hijack Superman's plans to rid the world of all its nuclear weaponry, creating his ultimate opponent, Nuclear Man. It really is an awful film. But can it be reclaimed? As this week's Earth Prime: Superman & Lois comic book set in the DC CW Universe, and written by writers of the TV show, sees a flashback Superman take on Nuclear Man, dragging that atrocity into their continuity.

Who may have had quite the impact on one world or another.

And that's not all… they also bring in Lobo, the Last Czarnian too. Who seems to be working from old research.

Though the presence of other Earths is again referenced by a reprise to Flash #123 and the original Flash Of Two Worlds from 1961… as well as classic  Superman artist Al Plastino. so they have all sorts of wiggle room to use if they wish.

Especially when Bizarro worlds are in play.

Oh go on, let's flip that script. Quite literally.

…and all set last year…

EARTH-PRIME #2 (OF 6) SUPERMAN & LOIS CVR A KIM JACINTO
(W) Adam Mallinger, Jai Jamison, Andrew Wong (A) Tom Grummett, Norm Rapmund (CA) Kim Jacinto
Clark Kent and Lois Lane try to celebrate their first wedding anniversary but can't quite seem to find their rhythm as heroics and reporting continue to spoil the couple's plans. Plus, learn the true origins of the evil Superman from John Henry's world!
Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 04/19/2022

