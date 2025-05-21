Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: dan slott, Superman Unlimited

Another Major Change For Superman Happens Today (Spoilers)

Another Major Change for Superman Happens Today in Superman Unlimited #1 by Dan Slott and Rafael Albuquerque (Spoilers)

Article Summary Superman Unlimited #1 launches with major changes for Superman and the DC Universe storyline.

A massive Kryptonite asteroid hits Earth, turning Kryptonite into a global energy resource.

Superman survives the Kryptonite impact and transforms..

All Superman books jump three months ahead in time, with the world managing without him in the interim.

Today's Superman Unlimited #1 by Dan Slott and Rafael Albuquerque makes big changes to the Superman character and the Superman world at DC Comics, even as the movie is on the way.

Back in November, Bleeding Cool reported the word that Dan Slott would be writing Superman this year. We knew about the new ownership of the Daily Planet. We have been told about the Kryptonite asteroid that comes to Earth, and how Superman saving Earth from its impact will hit him big. We have also been told that the result of the Kryptonite asteroid on Earth will have a major impact on DC Earth, for Superman and the Superfamily, and, as Bleeding Cool mentioned earlier today, DC Comics has jumped three months ahead for Superman as the world changed while he was unconscious. Which means all the Superman books are happening three months ahead of the other DC Comics titles, until they catch up. But there is something else, another big change that might necessitate such a label…

Because it seems that far from the usual effect of Kryptonite, and the one being felt by the rest of the Superfamily, this impact of so much Kryptonite at such speed and at such close proximity has not killed Superman, but gone so far round, it has met itself in the other direction. And this is Superman now, and going forward at DC Comics, movie be damned.

Gold Superman. And looking a bit like Superman does in DC One Million, in the far, far future in the 853rd century, and who lives in the Sun.

Is it going to be Electric Blue Superman all over again? Can we expect covers of upcoming issues of Superman Unlimited to be amended to reflect this new look? Because no other book will have to reflect this look for another three months at least. Otherwise known as September solicitations…

SUPERMAN UNLIMITED #1

(W) Dan Slott (A/CA) Rafael Albuquerque

DAN SLOTT AND RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE TAKE THE MAN OF STEEL TO NEW HEIGHTS! The summer of Superman heats up with a brand-new ongoing series taking the DCU by storm! When an asteroid the size of Metropolis hurtles toward collision with planet Earth, the Justice League dispatches Superman to avert the crisis–but a sinister threat lurks within that will change the world like never before, and this danger glows green. The Last Son of Krypton must risk everything to save his adopted home, the very home which now tries to kill him, from complete destruction! The Man of Steel is poised to fly like never before in this new cornerstone series, brought to life by the dazzling DC debut of writer Dan Slott (The Superior Spider-Man) and renowned artist Rafael Albuquerque (All-Star Batman)! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 5/21/2025

