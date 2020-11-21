Supernatural: Too Soon, Jensen Ackles. Too Soon; The CW Pays Respects

As the Supernatural fandom continues its "robust" (we're trying to be kind here) debate over whether "Carry On" was a Heaven-sent wrap-up or a total cheap shot to the feels. With Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean's (Jensen Ackles) story having pretty much come to an end in the oddest Lost-meets-Six Feet Under mash-up imaginable (leaving so many possible loopholes for a limited series return that the finale felt undercut in a way), Ackles isn't wasting any time taking a deep-dive into "The Pool of 'Too Soon'"- and we have to be honest. Are we fans of the finale? Nope. But we are fans of humor that make you wince and cringe, and almost feel bad for finding it funny. Almost.

Check out Ackles' Instagram post below, where he seems to be taking Dean's fate in stride (or pushing back the feels). Here's hoping he still has that sense of humor a year from now when he continues getting "So when are you going back to fix 'Supernatural'?" questions while promoting the third season of The Boys:

Meanwhile, The CW trotted out some cast members from other shows on the network like Riverdale, Nancy Drew, and Batwoman to pay their respects to the dearly-departed Winchesters… in a move that was in no way meant to help drown out the growing and vocal dissension among the SPN Family over how the series chose to "carry on" with its finale. Nope. Not in any way, shape, or form. Just wanted to make that clear…

"Supernatural" Cast on The Journey Coming to An End

Though news of the series' was announced in March 2019 (with Collins via Instagram post, which you check out below), Ackles and Padalecki did their part to get viewers through the grieving process a month later, taking the stage at VegasCon 2019 to explain that the decision to end the series was a "community decision" and not influenced by the network or the studio. In the video below, Ackles wanted the crowd to know that the decision was one they had discussed for quite some time now, saying, "It wasn't an easy decision. It was months and months, if not years, of discussion between he and I, between the rest of the cast, between the crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network. Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out."

For the Supernatural team, it was a matter of knowing when the right time was to leave. Ackles says it was important to find that right balance between not staying around too long and giving yourself enough time to tell the story that fans deserve: "I think that it was everyone wanting to do the biggest service to the show that we could by going out strong. It just seemed like the writing was kind of on the wall as to when that was happening. Everybody kind of felt that it was coming soon, and so it was just taking that leap of faith of going like, 'Well guys, let's get out the paint and paint that finish line because what we've accomplished is unlike any other.'"