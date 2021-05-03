Superwoman: Starro Killing Machine in Crime Syndicate #3 [Preview]
Crime Syndicate #3 will be in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, but before then, get a taste of Earth 3's Superwoman murdering the crap out of some starros in this preview. The issue will also feature a backup story on Superwoman's origins. Enjoy.
CRIME SYNDICATE #3 (OF 6)
DC Comics
0321DC055
0321DC056 – CRIME SYNDICATE #3 (OF 6) CVR B BABS TARR CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
(W) Andy Schmidt (A) Kieran McKeown, Bryan Hitch (CA) David Finch
With the Crime Syndicate's forces combined for the first time, seeds are sown to change the world forever. But before that can happen, Ultraman, Superia, Johnny Quick, Atomica, and Emerald Knight must survive a final battle with the biggest Starro of them all—and each other! Plus: Earth-3's Alexander Luthor makes his debut! Question of the month: On Earth-3, are Starros friends or foes? And in the backup story, witness the origin of Superwoman in tale illustrated by superstar artist Bryan Hitch!
In Shops: 2021-05-04
SRP: $3.99