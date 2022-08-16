Svaha: The Sixth Finger Webcomic Continues Netflix Movie Story

Manta Comics, a leading subscription-based webcomics platform, announced today that it is expanding its library of mystery and thriller titles with the release of Svaha: The Sixth Finger, a webcomic adaptation of the popular South Korean film currently streaming on Netflix.

Svaha was initially released as a film by up-and-coming, award-winning director Jae-hyun Jang. It features a cult-hunting pastor, a girl's dead body with a talisman, and a hunt for the truth of a mysterious cult named "Deer Mount."

Manta's webcomic version will follow Woongjae, a greedy pastor with a spending problem who takes up a case to investigate a cult when the gig promises a hefty sum. As he dives deeper into the case, however, Woongjae is faced with horrors and mysteries that leave him questioning his faith altogether.

Webcomics have been steadily gaining global popularity as the hunger for new content continues to grow. Manta's extensive library features stories about knights and dragons, finding love with college rivals — and now, cult-hunting priests — ensuring that there's something to entice fans of any genre.

To showcase this diversity and celebrate the release of Svaha, Manta Comics is presenting a Mystery & Thriller Weekend campaign from August 18 through August 21 (EDT), during which Svaha and six other creepy webcomic titles are being made free to binge. The six additional titles, which are otherwise only available with a subscription, include:

Confessions– Ms.Jang is moving on from teaching after her daughter was found dead in the school pool. Her death was deemed a tragic accident, but Ms. Jang suspects otherwise. And before she resigns, she's about to reveal a shocking truth.

A Small Lie– One day Jiwon received a shocking letter from her son's tutor, Mira: "I write to you regarding my murder of your son."

Let's Kill Your Husband– It killed me to see how you changed after getting married. I can't let my best friend live like this. Maybe we should just kill your husband. But how?

The Invitation– My husband's strange friend is living with us. But after he moved in, strange things began to happen…

Justified Murder– Dr. Seowoo Han is targeted for revenge and ends up killing her attacker in self-defense. Her detective husband helps her dump the body and frame it as the work of a serial killer. The only problem. The real serial killer knows what they did and is blackmailing them into committing more murders…

The Paper Menagerie – The Regular– Private investigator Ruth controls her emotions with a piece of hardware called 'The Regulator' while she searches for the serial killer. Based on the story by bestselling author Ken Liu.

"Bringing amazing stories to Manta is our number one goal, and using webcomics to elaborate on the world that Svaha created on screen is a wonderful opportunity," said Manta Comics Head of Content Moonseok Jeong. "Whether romance, fantasy, mystery, thriller, or another genre that delights fans, our goal is to be the top destination for great storytelling through webcomics no matter the genre."

Fans can binge all 25 webcomic episodes plus a prologue of Svaha starting on August 16 on the Manta app(available via Google Play and the Apple App Store).