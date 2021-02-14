Taskmaster #3 Review: On A Mission

Taskmaster #3
8/10
While Taskmaster is an unlikely choice to go undercover in South Korea, he pulls it off in a very entertaining fashion while secretly stealing something from another world class spy.

The world of clandestine operations may seem an odd place for a guy in an orange, white and blue costume with a cape and a skull mask. Taskmaster #3 shows how the title character not only manages but thrives in a world of everyday people making undercover deals, dropping him into South Korea and shining a spotlight on a rarely seen but super interesting area of the Marvel universe.

Taskmaster #3 Cover. Credit: Marvel

Taskmaster is on a mission: to exonerate himself for a murder he didn't commit, he has to use his photographic reflexes to copy the gait and demeanor of three of the world's most dangerous operatives. After nearly getting killed getting a look at Phil Coulson, he has to get. Exterior to Ami Han, director of a South Korean agency that's part CIA and part Avengers. Jed McKay's script delivers with humor, Marvel-specific technology, fantastic action scenes, and pitch-perfect pacing. Likewise, the artwork of Alessandro Vitti, Guru-eFX, and Joe Caramagna all do some great things. Taskmaster hitching a ride is brilliantly depicted, a hallway fight is gripping, and even an HVAC system becomes a trap, fraught with peril.

The ticking clock element of this book is also great, with Natasha Romanov rolling up like an inexorable T-800, all focus and determination, and providing a great character interaction that had fantastic tension. This book is succeeding in making Taskmaster a super engaging presence, kind of a NoHo Hank meets Christopher Chance from the Human TargetTV series. That's an all-new lane that leans a lot of lessons from the cinematic universe while losing nothing that makes comics great. RATING: BUY.

By Jed McKay, Alessandro Vitti
TARGET: AMI HAN! Taskmaster's journey to clear his name brings him to South Korea's national super human espionage agency! But before he can target Director Han, he'll have to go toe-to-toe with the White Fox!

About Hannibal Tabu

Hannibal Tabu is a writer, journalist, DJ, poet and designer living in south Los Angeles with his wife and children. He's a winner of the 2012 Top Cow Talent Hunt, winner of the 2018-2019 Cultural Trailblazer award from the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, his weekly comic book review column THE BUY PILE can be found on iHeartRadio's Nerd-O-Rama podcast, his reviews can be found on BleedingCool.com, and more information can be found at his website, www.hannibaltabu.com.
Plus, get free weekly web comics on the Operative Network at http://bit.ly/combatshaman.

