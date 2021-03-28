Taskmaster #5 Review: Shining A Light Into Gray Spaces

Taskmaster #5 8/10 You can call Taskmaster many things. Villain. Mercenary. Jerk. Even "coward" is fine. Find out the one thing he won't answer to.

After the murder of retired spy and former professional awful person Maria Hill, decommissioned spymaster Nick Fury Jr. and Taskmaster have traveled the globe, working together to get the key to something called The Rubicon Trigger, a deadly ring around the world enacted by Norman Osborn back when he was foolishly given federal law enforcement powers. As they near the end of their quest, Taskmaster has questions, and that leads Taskmaster #5 to one of the most unexpected endings of all.

Writer Jed McKay has been doing some wonderfully subversive things with the Black Cat. Now his talents have turned to a scoundrel of a different stripe, showing an amazing grasp on this character ("You want to know what my super-power is?") and why he is able to carry on so well in a world of walking weapons of mass destruction. The segues between voiceover narration and engaging dialogue cut as well as his sword, while Nick Fury, Black Widow, and Taskmaster himself all make taciturn fascinating. Likewise, the visuals from Alessandro Vitti, Guru-eFX, and Joe Caramagna are very effective in showing the action (there is such a great fight scene here with the Black Widow) and the simmering emotions here. This is a spy book shining a light into gray spaces that would prefer to remain left unseen.

The ending of Taskmaster #5 is a true nailbiter and does the character brutal justice in this thrilling storyline's final disposition. Collected, this will be one heck of a read, and even here, it's worth every single turn of the page. RATING: BUY.

Taskmaster #5

By Jed McKay, Alessandro Vitti

LONG GOODBYE! Taskmaster finds the Rubicon Trigger, the doomsday device that Maria Hill died to protect! But someone has been playing him, and the game is about to be up.