Team Darkstalkers in Udon's October 2024 Solicits & SDCC Presentation

Udon Studios are launching Team Darkstalkers by Tim Seeley and Alberto Alburquerque in their October 2024 solicits and solicitations

Udon Studios are launching Team Darkstalkers by Tim Seeley and Alberto Alburquerque in their Octovber 2024 solicits and solicitations. As well as showing off this and more at their Diamond Retailer Lunch presentation. Both follow on Bleeding Cool for the first time. And that Team Darkstalkers will "feature several Street Fighter characters."

TEAM DARKSTALKERS #1 CVR A STEINBACH

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

AUG242315

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Alberto Alburquerque (CA) Hanzo Steinbach

The newly-reborn Shadow Lady Jedah threatens two worlds, uniting both the Night Warriors and World Warriors to stand against her! B.B.Hood, Felicia, and Morrigan team up with Cammy, Rose, Gill, and more to fight to save existence as they know it!

In Shops: Oct 02, 2024

TEAM DARKSTALKERS #1 CVR B ALBURQUERQUE

TEAM DARKSTALKERS #1 CVR C ALBURQUERQUE

TEAM DARKSTALKERS #1 CVR D BLANK SKETCH

TEAM DARKSTALKERS #1 CVR E 5 COPY INCV RODRIQUEZ

BUBBLEGUM CRISIS COMPLETE ARCHIVE HC

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

AUG242322

(W) Jason Hofius (A) Kenichi Sonoda, Masami Obari, Shinji Aramaki

Mega-Tokyo 2032 – the members of a gigantic mega-corporation have used artificial lifeforms called Boomers to carry out their evil plans. An all-female group of vigilantes called the Knight Sabers dawn high-tech mechanized power armor to take on and defeat the Boomers before any more destruction can take place!

Bubblegum Crisis Complete Archive brings together concept art, model sheets, key visuals, poster art, special magazine artwork and more from the groundbreaking original anime series. Commentary from creators, designers and production personnel sprinkled throughout highlights the creative spirit that went into this innovative production. Also included is an exclusive interview with character designer Kenichi Sonoda! This must-have volume shows fans everything that what went into the creation of Priss, Linna, Nene, Sylvia and all of the characters technology that make up Bubblegum Crisis!

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

MANGA BIOGRAPHIES CHARLES SHULZ CREATOR SNOOPY & PEANUTS GN

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

APR247935

(W) Yuzuru Kiku (A / CA) Yuzuru Kiku

Charles M. Schulz is the creator of Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Woodstock, and many more wonderful characters who inhabit the world of Peanuts. Now, learn how a shy, young Schulz first became a cartoonist and how he spent nearly 50 years drawing the beloved newspaper comic strip which has captivated the hearts of readers worldwide. The Manga Biographies series explores the fascinating lives of legendary figures who accomplished extraordinary feats, all told through the fantastic lens of Japanese manga storytelling.

In Shops: Oct 02, 2024

MY STEPMOMS DAUGHTER IS MY EX GN VOL 02

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

FEB247307

(W) Kyosuke Kamishiro (A / CA) Rei Kusakabe

The EX-couple who live under one roof become closer after a turbulent medical emergency! EX-girlfriend Yume has a fever and asks her EX-boyfriend, Mizuto, for a favor: "I would like you… to hold… my hand…" Yume, are you sure about your feelings…!? The intensely-sweet and tantalizing romantic comedy about a bickering couple continues in this second volume!

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

We have seen the Diamond Retailer Lunch return at San Diego Comic-Con again this year, which allows comic book publishers to present upcoming projects to comic book store owners and employees who have made the trip to the show, and sometimes pick up some swag on the way, Watch those eBay listings in the next coming hours, there may be quite a few items worth picking up, and for retailers it can sometimes pay for the cost of coming to the show. There is plenty more coverage to come on Bleeding Cool it seems. Thanks to Mark Fenton and Heather Stirewalt on the scene at San Diego Comic-Con for helping us out in one hell of a pinch. You can read all about announcements and presentations from a number of publishers by following the Bleeding Cool Diamond Retailer Lunch tag.

