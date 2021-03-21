Teen Titans Academy #1 Gives Clue As To Red X's Identity (Spoilers)

Teen Titans Academy #1 is published this Tuesday. Bleeding Cool had previously leaked the news that there appeared to be a dig against fellow DC Comics/Warner Bros property, Harry Potter, and its creator JK Rowling, when Nightwing, in his tutor role at the new Roy Thomas Academy makes a reference to teaching "defence against the dark arts" to a blank reaction from his pupils. But not, it seems, for the reason he thinks.

Well, it looks like DC Comics didn't choose to recall this issue when this was pointed out that their own characters seemed to be calling out JK Rowling for being problematic, and it will be on sale in comic shops from Tuesday – or before, from shops that don't choose to stick to street dates anymore (and that number is growing).

Much of the fuss over Future State: Teen Titans which saw a devasted future, in the detritus of the Teen Titans Academy – and the new series focused on the revived character Red X and their true identity.

We got a glimpse in Future State, but it was hardly conclusive.

Especially after it is revealed in Future State that it was Red X who unleashed the apocalypse, courtesy of the Dial H For Hero dial. Infinite Frontier #0 teased someone buying the mask on the way to the Academy.

Not that the first Teen Titans Academy will reveal just who is, after all, it is just a mask and it could be anyone. But the climactic conclusion does give one potential clue as to who the main Red X is – and may be, into Future State.

Red X appears to be male, well built, and also a person of colour. More details may be teased out through the series…

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #1 CVR A RAFA SANDOVAL

(W) Tim Sheridan (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

Welcome to Teen Titans Academy! Packed with both new, super-powered teens and numerous dark secrets, Teen Titans Academy's student body includes Shazam; a new Australian speedster; a trio of Goth(am) teen expatriates obsessed with Batman—and one member of this first class will become the deadly Red X. Original New Teen Titans including Nightwing, Starfire, Raven, Cyborg, and Beast Boy take on the role of teachers and mentors for superpowered teens. Their goal: to shape the next generation of heroes. Retail: $3.99