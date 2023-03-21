Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #138 Preview: Utrom Baby Fever Sent to stop the Utrom invasion, the assault team is sidetracked by the cuteness of tiny Utrom babies in this preview of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #138.

Welcome to Bleeding Cool's preview of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #138. Sent to stop the Utrom invasion, the assault team is sidetracked by the cuteness of tiny Utrom babies in this preview of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #138.

Make sure to check out the preview of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #138.

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #138

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC221437

DEC221438 – TMNT ONGOING #138 CVR B EASTMAN & CAMPBELL – $3.99

(W) Sophie Campbell (A / CA) Fero Pe

Attack of the Utroms! The Mutant Town wall is compromised, and Cherell's forces have declared all-out war in search of the young Triceraton Regenta, Seri. And while our heroes need support more than ever, the imposter Turtles have sowed distrust, leaving the TMNT and their allies vulnerable on all fronts. In an effort to quell the riots and protect her clan, Jenny races to prove the real Turtles? innocence. But gaining back the trust of an entire city seems impossible, especially with a literal god of Chaos working against her. It's all-out war in this exciting tie-in issue to the epic Armageddon Game!

In Shops: 3/22/2023

SRP: $3.99

