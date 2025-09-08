Posted in: Comics | Tagged: black mask, calexit, harry potter, hogwarts express, jk rowling

The Terrorists Of Calexit Vs Harry Potter Of Universal City (Spoilers)

Harry Potter, a symbol of oppression, in Calexit: The Battle Of Universal City #2 out this week from Black MAsk (Spoilers)

Article Summary Calexit: The Battle Of Universal City #2 brings warfare to Hollywood and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Rebels target Harry Potter's Hogwarts as a symbol of cultural oppression in California's violent secession.

The comic explores pop culture as a literal battleground as activists plot to bomb the theme park attraction.

Matteo Pizzolo and C. Granda deliver a timely, provocative story set in a near-future conflict-filled California.

Calexit: The Battle Of Universal City #2 by Matteo Pizzolo and C. Granda is published this Wednesday (after a good long rest) from Black Mask Comics, telling the continual story of an attempted violent secession of California from the United States Of America. As the war turns pop culture, playing out in Hollywood, and the Universal City theme park. Which contains The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, including the ride Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, housed in a replica Hogwarts castle, featuring props from the films, as well as a Hogwarts Express train picture spot. Of course, since these are young political activists, blanning to plant bombs, the whole thing has a very different flavour in the comic book…

They're blowing up a symbol of oppression, folks. That will show JK! Or something like that… "Theme parks have already become political battlegrounds, but what if they became actual battlegrounds? What if the culture wars became actual wars? As mass demonstrations consume Hollywood, the comic book CALEXIT considers the question: What if California refused to be ruled?" Calexit: The Battle Of Universal City #1 by Matteo Pizzolo and C. Granda is published on the 10th of September 2025 by Black Mask Comics.

CALEXIT THE BATTLE OF UNIVERSAL CITY #2 (OF 3) CVR A C GRANDA (MR)

(W) Matteo Pizzolo (A/CA) C. Granda

When war comes to Hollywood, even the fictional characters have to take sides — pop culture is the battleground as Calexit rages on. Calexit, the seemingly ripped-from-the-headlines comic… is set in a near (and eerily familiar) future where America's president signed an executive order to deport all immigrants, with California responding by proclaiming itself a sanctuary state. As the citizens of the state struggle to seize power back from an autocratic government, the story centers on Jamil, a war zone courier/smuggler, and Zora, a young leader in the Mulholland Resistance, who attempt to escape Occupied Los Angeles, a city under martial law. (-THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER) This gripping three-issue miniseries revives the fiery spirit of the initial Calexit narrative… Though postponed from its initial planned release, The Battle of Universal City proves the delay was justified, landing perfectly in a societal moment primed for its resonant themes. (-COVRPRICE) $4.99 9/10/2025

