Thanksgiving In New York From Krakoa – X-Men Spoilers Today

Rob Liefeld is not a big fan of the current Krakoan X-Men comic books, and has said as much. Nevertheless scripter Chad Bowers gives it a nod in today's X-Force: Killshot One-Shot, with Cable teaming upo with past, future and parallel versions of himself, Deadpool and Major X.

He does not keep out of the way, we know that, he's all down with the Krakoan way of life, working with his extended family and SWORD… and they've all been dealing with Stryfe as well. The Island of Krakoa even just resurrected Old Man Cable from the dead, against their strict rules. Talking of which…

X-Men #5 puts out the hand of friendship for Thanksgiving to New York, home of its current US embassy headquarters. The fruit of their labours, shared by all, and what New Yorkers really need – food, healthcare, shelter and lawyers.

While in Wolverine, I think this is the first use of a certain word by Forge.

And while one F word is fine, another is not. While Wolverine has his own way of dealing with threats to Krakoa on a semi-permanent basis.

Though you know that he'll be back with cyber-fingers. There's only one thing worth stealing from Krakoa anyway…

Information. And Ben Urich has got all of that. A scoop, courtesy of Stasis and Orchis, the word on the X-Men resurrection protocol is about to be everywhere…

How will the world react to mutants when they know they are immortal? And can even bring back non-mutants like Scarlet Witch? Something for them to be even more grateful for? If it is ever offered…

X-MEN #5

MARVEL COMICS

SEP210940

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Javier Pina (CA) Pepe Larraz

ENTER: DOCTOR STASIS!

The X-Men's new nemesis finally makes himself known to them, bringing his creations to bear. Mutants may have conquered death, but their foes are all too living…

RATED T+In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: $3.99 WOLVERINE #18

MARVEL COMICS

SEP210948

(W) Ben Percy (A) Paco Diaz (CA) Adam Kubert

KRAKOA COMPROMISED!

You've seen some action in Benjamin Percy's WOLVERINE, but never quite like this! It's a life-or-death protection mission as WOLVERINE goes on the run with his friend C.I.A. Agent Jeff Bannister when a secret surveillance device is discovered on Krakoa – and its owners are willing to kill to get it back! But who would go so far as to betray the mutants? Featuring the return of some unexpected adversaries!

PARENTAL ADVISORYIn Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: $3.99

X-FORCE KILLSHOT ANNV SPECIAL #1

MARVEL COMICS

SEP210918

(W) Rob Liefeld, Chad Bowers (A/CA) Rob Liefeld

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the iconic team, creator Rob Liefeld returns to the characters he introduced three decades ago to tell a brand-new adventure featuring these hard-hitting heroes! In this special issue, the man called Cable assembles the combined might of five different X-Force squadrons, each gathered across various points in time for one final mission: to defeat Stryfe once and for all – AT ALL COSTS! Sacrifices, betrayals and revelations await as X-Force attempts their most daring assault ever!

RATED T+In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: $4.99