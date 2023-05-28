That Good Omens Kickstarter Ad At MCM London Comic Con Colleen Doran writes "at a Comic convention this weekend in London, you can see this animated display for the Good Omens graphic novel"

Colleen Doran writes on Facebook, "at a Comic convention this weekend in London, you can see this animated display for the Good Omens graphic novel and sign up to get the first release alert the moment it launches on Kickstarter."

I am at that comic con! MCM London Comic Con, and I saw the ad in the catalogue as well. So I went and found the animated poster in question, filmed it, and put it on TikTok. Hey, do you follow me on TikTok? No? Well here's your chance. Plenty of MCM-related stuff going up soon… as well as the work in process of my many political cartoons courtesy of the iPad Pro and Procreate!

And you can sign up here. Colleen continued "I've been working on this since last year, and really don't have a lot of time to waste to finish it, so I'm not going to be posting much from here. I'll be popping in for my Patreon patrons regularly, as usual. Since I can't get decent internet at my house, I go to the gym in the next town and upload pages using the gym's free wifi. I loaded three color pages today. Every time I have to upload pages, it takes about an hour and I'm doing that several days a week now. I haven't been this fit in ages. Anyway, signing up at this page will NOT sign you up to a newsletter: it just gets you signed up for the Kickstarter release. I think we've got about 4000 people signed up for pre-launch. Also, people seem to think I got the license and am running this myself. No, I was hired directly by the Pratchett estate. Nothing gets into this book without their say-so. There is an entire team of people behind this, not just me: marketing, editing, promotion, finance, etc. Also, when they tell me the Aziraphale and Crowley are spot-on book canon, I am getting it directly from the hallowed halls of Dunmanifestin."

She should try the wifi here, it's wonderful. I got a 13 minute YouTube video up online in two minutes, just standing by the Heritage Auction stand…

