The 2021 Baltimore Comic-Con Is Officially Happening

The COVID-19 pandemic is a tragedy that will be felt for decades to come. Some of us lost friends and loved ones, but all of us lost events and activities we have always taken for granted as annual traditions. Comic book and entertainment conventions were not spared, and as such, almost every convention was canceled for 2020, and the 2021 events were in jeopardy as well. But with the rise in vaccinations and dropping infection rates around the United States, we're starting to see some positive developments with getting these much loved and anticipated annual events back. On that note, the always-great Baltimore Comic-Con in Baltimore, Maryland, has announced that their 2021 event is a go for this Fall!

In an official statement released today, the Baltimore Comic-Con announced it will indeed return for the 2021 edition of the three-day event at the Baltimore Convention Center this October.

The Baltimore Comic-Con has received numerous inquiries from fans, exhibitors, retailers, guests, and even staff members as to the status of our 2021 event. We are very happy to announce that we expect to be on again in-person at the Inner Harbor's Baltimore Convention Center on October 22-24, 2021. The current status of the U.S. is migrating from a very conservative posture to a much more open approach to gatherings. We continue to be in contact with the Baltimore Convention Center staff, and all signs point to our ability to having our event this fall. The Baltimore Comic-Con will be working with the convention center as well as following conservative best practices to ensure the safety of all attendees of our event on either side of the table. We encourage everyone to follow healthcare recommendations to ensure the safety of everyone (yourself included!), and plan for a fun return to Baltimore this fall!

The appeal of the Baltimore Comic-Con is its focus on comics and comic book creators, which stands as a refreshing change to other big comic conventions that are now more geared towards pop culture and other forms of media. In Baltimore, every year, comic readers can meet and actually speak with their favorite creators in a more relaxed, fun atmosphere.

The line-up never disappoints, and this year is no different, as the Baltimore Comic-Con has already announced that big names such as Brian Michael Bendis, Frank Miller, Garth Ennis, Tom King, Mark Waid, and many others still to be announced will be attending this year.

On a personal note, I have been attending the Baltimore Comic-Con every year for a while now, and it's almost always my most enjoyed comic convention of the year. It's a great atmosphere run by great people!