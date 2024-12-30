The American Army Had Their Very Own Comic Con, In Japan

Posted in: Comics, Current News, Pop Culture | Tagged: army, comic con

The American Army Had Their Very Own Comic Con In Okinawa, Japan

Diamond Comic Distributors and Manga Souka were two of a number of familiar vendors that joined over 4,000 American armed forces personnel stationed in Japan as part of the Status of Forces Agreement, with service members and local Japanese residents, participating in Comic Con Okinawa 2024 at Camp Foster at the beginning of the month. The two-day comic convention featured voice actor panels, booths, merchandise vendors, cosplay competitions, costume workshops, and video game tournaments. Volunteers came from Camp Schwab, Torii Station, Camp Kinser, and Marine Corps Air Station Futenma. Over 150 volunteers helped organize security, check-ins, set-up, facilitation, and clean-up for the event.

Staff member Kiana Lewis told PACOM, "I worked in the coordination and recruitment of our volunteer operation today with the Single Marine Program at check-ins. It was so amazing getting to meet so many wonderful people excited to jump in wherever needed to create a memorable experience for others. My favorite part of this event was seeing how much love and joy went into it. It was everywhere – from our talented cosplayers to our dedicated volunteers to the variety of vendors. I look forward to making it even better next year."

Jessi Stegall, a combat graphic specialist from California – and yes, that is a thing – with Communication Strategy and Operations, 3rd Marine Logistics Group said "I love Comic Con, and I love volunteering. Volunteering for an event is a great opportunity to see everything that goes on behind the scenes. We started on Saturday, the 7th, at 9 a.m. and worked until 7 p.m., and then on Sunday we worked from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.0 Volunteering for Comic Con is a great opportunity to see what other people can't. You can see the setup of the event, meet the actors after the event while they're cleaning up, and have more one-on-one time than you would while waiting in line. I thought it was really cool seeing all of the handmade cosplays, and I was really interested in how they made them. I was talking to the person wearing a Darth Vader costume, and he told me it took him two years to make it."

Guests included Veronica Taylor, known for voicing Ash Ketchum in the Pokémon series, and Keone Young, a voice actor best known for his work on Avatar: The Last Airbender and World of Warcraft. And cosplay members of the Stormtrooper 501st Legion, an international costuming organization that specializes in Star Wars cosplay, joined the action soldiers stationed at the base.

