The Beast Outsmarted by Plants in X-Force #22 [Preview]

X-Force #22 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and in this preview, we find Hank McCoy, The Beast, forced to admire his plant monster enemies for outsmarting him. Feeling inadequate, what evil lengths will Beast go to in order to prove he has the superior intellect? Will he invent another cure for mutantdom? Will he bring time-displaced versions of himself to the future and endanger the entire timeline? Will he inadvertently cause the Plantpocalypse? The sky's the limit when you're talking about The Beast. He's such a dick!

Ah, but we've gotten off track. Man-Slaughter guest stars in X-Force #22 as BEast and Sage try to get to the bottom of all this. Check out a preview of the issue below and look for it in stores this Wednesday.

X-FORCE #22

MARVEL COMICS

JUN210649

JUN210650 – X-FORCE #22 MASTRAZZO VAR – $3.99

(W) Ben Percy (A) Robert Gill (CA) Joshua Cassara

FATAL FLORA!

The material makeup of MAN-SLAUGHTER has been used to infect and control an army of unwilling agents! Can X-FORCE get to the root of the problem before DR. BLOODROOT kills again?

Parental Advisory

In Shops: 8/11/2021

SRP: $3.99