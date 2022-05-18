The Biggest Krakoan Problems Are Of Xavier's Own Making (Spoilers)

Today sees a lot of Marvel Krakoan and non-Krakoan X-Men comic books published by Marvel. Like they have been holed up somewhere all month and released in a massive push. And when that happens, it is not hard to join up some dots and see what is going on more easily. It was one of the subtexts with the Krakoan age of X-Men, that those who set it up, would end up be Krakoa's own undoing. Human nature – even mutant nature – creates its own nemesis. And I don't just mean Dr Nemesis, though he doesn't exactly help. Instead, pretty much everything today that is an issue, is of Professor Xavier's own inventions turning against the mutants of Krakoa.

In Wolverine #21, a frustrated Deadpool is trying to get in with Logan, over being hunted by Danger, Professor Xavier's Danger Room that gained sentience, after Xavier enslaved it for years and finally rebelled.

While in X-Force #28, the island is under attack from a newly sentient Cerebro helmet, doing its best impersonation of a Matrix creature, and eating its way through Krakoan's mutant population.

While back in Wolverine, the item that everyone is after, handcuffed to Deadpool…

Is another Cerebro helmet. Seriously, these things should really be locked down a lot more, since they are responsible for backing up and resurrecting the mutants of Krakoa. Any other bitc of tech lying around that people should be careful with?

Well, that may be the only way to get him back on the books for a while…

