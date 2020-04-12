The Black Comics Community Takes On Viral Don't Rush Challenge

Over the past week, the phenomenon known as Black Twitter has once again seized upon the zeitgeist of the moment to deliver entertainment to people struggling with challenging times. This time, however, that spotlight shone specifically on members of the comic book community. According to Wikipedia: "Black Twitter is a cultural identity consisting of Black Twitter users from the United States on the Twitter social network focused on issues of interest to the black community, particularly in the United States. Feminista Jones described it in Salon as "a collective of active, primarily African-American Twitter users who have created a virtual community … [and are] proving adept at bringing about a wide range of sociopolitical changes." Before you go firing up a search engine, you can't "log in" to Black Twitter — it is a decentralized, democratized, and often intentionally capricious mode of cultural effect. You might be able to find some of its regulars and follow them for a hint. In any case, last week, the idea going through everyone's mind was the Don't Rush Challenge. Using a popular song by musicians Young T and Bugsey, this started on the social media app TikTok and transformed into a method of expression for many people, first showing transformations from "from bummy to baddie" but evolving even beyond that. According to Teen Vogue: "After going through a full transformation, each creator takes turns to create an illusion of dropping an item of their choice (which could be a makeup brush or a set product, depending on the theme of the video) to the next person."

How does this touch on comics?

Well, a host of Black comics creators and members of that community took to the internet, fueled by Michael Young, the 2nd's NERDSoul, to put their spin on the idea.

Included in the Don't Rush Challenge Video

It's also worth noting the strong presence of the Black Heroes Matter brand, created by artist Uraeus, which has also been a mainstay from the indies all the way up to press appearances by the makers of Black Lightning.