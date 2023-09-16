Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman Day, catwoman, Gotham War

The Body Language Of Red Hood And Catwoman On Batman Day

Today is Batman Day, where comic shops are handing out copies of the Batman Day Batman/Catwoman: Prelude To Gotham War.

The Gotham War is set to fracture the Bat-Family this fall, as Batman and Catwoman find themselves on opposite sides of a conflict more than a year in the making! Prepare for war with this Special Edition comic book available on Batman Day 2023, featuring a 10-page original prelude story and preview pages from Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War: Battle Lines #1, which sets the stage for a fateful fight for Gotham City's future!

That's not quite right, it has a bunch of pages from Batman #137 and #136, not Battle Lines, including the story in which Zur-En-Arrh reveals the Zur-Cave and Failsafe under Bruce Wayne's nose and the leadup to the first conflict between Batman and the Bat-family. The new content is nine pages, unlettered previews of Gotham War: Red Hood and Catwoman #57 to come. There is no original prelude story. There are, however, certain pages that have already caused controversy, depending on how you read the body language of Selina Kyle and Jason Todd. Some people are very angry about the way I interpreted it, and it does seem to be the way DC Comics wants you to interpret it. But it doesn't, of course, mean that it is the way it is being implied…

Of course, Catwoman #57 is out this week, so you get a little more about how it's going down. With Red Hood now a teacher of Catwoman's henchmen-turned-high-end art thieves… and Red Hood is blushing.

