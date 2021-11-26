The Comic Book Creator Credits In Hawkeye Episodes One And Two

The Disney+ Hawkeye show is out, two episodes worth, and it seems to have gone down rather well. But who are those listed in the Special Thanks section? The comic book creators whose work inspired the TV show? Here are the credits from episode one:

And from episode two:

Hawkeye created by Stan Lee and Don Heck , and Captain America created by Joe Simon and Jack Kirby are spelled out. But who else?

David Aja – really he should have got so much more than a "thanks", as the artist on the Hawkeye series that most inspired this TV show, and his artwork is not only used for posters and promo for this series but the art in the intro and outro is basically animated versions of his Hawkeye comics. Was co-creator of co-Lucky the Pizza Dog, Tracksuit Draculas, and Kazimierz Kazimierczak

– really he should have got so much more than a "thanks", as the artist on the Hawkeye series that most inspired this TV show, and his artwork is not only used for posters and promo for this series but the art in the intro and outro is basically animated versions of his Hawkeye comics. Was co-creator of co-Lucky the Pizza Dog, Tracksuit Draculas, and Kazimierz Kazimierczak Brian Bendis and Joe Quesada created the Ronin character, though that was a version of Echo, who David Mack also created with Joe Quesada and Jimmy Palmiotti . Ronin was drawn first by David Finch.

wrote the origin of the Swordsman in Avengers Spotlight #22, as well as co-creator of Armand Duquesne with Don Heck in that issue. Kelly Thompson and Leonardo Romero created the Hawkeye series in 2016, which had Kate Bishop have the lead Hawkeye role, co-creators of Eleanor Bishop

Any that we missed?