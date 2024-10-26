Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Movies, Sony, Venom, Venom | Tagged: Donny Cates, todd mcfarlane

The Comic Book Creators Thanked In Venom: The Last Dance Credits

These comic book creators get special thanks in the credits of Venom 3: The Last Dance, beginning with Todd McFarlane & David Michelinie

These are the comic book creators who get special thanks in the credits of Venom 3: The Last Dance… Venom Created by Todd McFarlane & David Michelinie. Donny Cates, Clayton Crain, Ron Garney, Larry Hama, Len Kaminski, Brian Level, Ron Lim, Greg Luzniak, Clay McLeod Chapman, Peter Milligan, Duncan Rouleau, Evan Skolnick, Ryan Stegman, Guiu Vilanova, Patch Zircher.

David Michelenie and Todd McFarlane created Venom in Amazing Spider-Man #300, and Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman created the Knull, The King In Black, Klyntar and the Codex. The Xenophage appeared in the Along Came A Spider series by Larry Hama, Len Kaminski and Evan Skolnicks and first appeared in Venom The Hunted, written by Hama and drawn by Duncan Rouleau. David Michelinie also creates the other symbiote characters with Ron Lim in the Lethal Protector series, redesigned by Brian Level. Larry Hama also wrote Venom Sinner Takes All with other symbiotes drawn by Greg Luzniak. More recently, Clay McLeod Chapman wrote Web Of Venom: Empyre's End, which was drawn by Guiu Villanova. Peter Milligan wrote Venom Vs Carnage, which was drawn by Clayton Crain. Ron Garney drew the classic Back In Black image. Patch Zircher redesigned the character as Agent Venom. Also, yes, there's a mid-credit and a post-credit scene. In case you needed another reason to stay to the very end. Ron Garney posted "Venom: The Last Dance in theaters now— end credit scene and thank you back for the shout out"

Venom: The Last Dance was written and directed by Kelly Marcel, stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock and Venom, alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Stephen Graham, Peggy Lu, Clark Backo, Alanna Ubach and Andy Serkis. It premiered at the Regal Times Square cinema in New York City on the 21st of October 21, 2024, and went on general release yesterday.

