The Department Of Truth To Be A TV Series – Honest

Welcome to The Department Of Truth. It's great when the President of Image Comics happens to be Todd McFarlane. Because Todd McFarlane is a straight-shooting type who says what he likes and likes what he says. And goes out and does things because he thinks it's a great idea, whether or not anyone agrees with him. Sometimes that means launching a line of action figures that are far more detailed and costly than anyone else. And so everyone else has to up their game. At other times, he decides to name a gangster character after a sports star he loves and ends up getting taken to court over it.

Well, at the ComicsPRO retailer event, he decided to mention that the Image Comics series The Department Of Truth by James Tynion IV and Martin Simmonds is being turned into a TV series. Or at least optioned to be one. Even though not everything regarding that deal had been agreed, signed off, or sorted.

But as a result of Todd saying it was, and the word getting out there, there has been a rush to sort everything out and the news is expected to get to Deadline, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter and the usual places later today.

That is, unless this is all a conspiracy as well. But The Department Of Truth is all about widely held conspiracy theories coming true overnight, with the Department in question being led by the aged Lee Harvey Oswald.

COLE TURNER has studied conspiracy theories all his life, but he isn't prepared for what happens when he discovers that all of them are true, from the JFK Assassination to Flat Earth Theory and Reptilian Shapeshifters. One organization has been covering them up for generations. What is the deep, dark secret behind the Department of Truth? From bestselling writer JAMES TYNION IV (BATMAN, SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN) and breakout artist MARTIN SIMMONDS (DYING IS EASY)!