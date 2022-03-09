The Ennui Of A Spider-Man Clone In Today's Amazing Spider-Man

Another week, another existential crisis for Ben Reilly, clone of Peter Parker and the new Spider-Man of the Beyond Corporation. Who has been further experimented upon, mind-wiped and generally messed with for their own purposes and weaponisation.

And having lost his memory of the great lesson of Uncle Ben, that with great power there must come responsibility. And in today's Amazing Spider-Man #92, starting to realise that there may be something missing.

There is a hole in your mind, Ben, it's like JMS never left.

At least for Ben Reilly, it is a known unknown, as Donald Rumsfeld might say. He's like a whisky priest version of Spider-Man, drunk on irresponsibility.

So with no great responsibility comes a little more freedom. A little more violence. A little more of Spider-Man's inhumanity to man. Uncle Ben would be spinning in his grave.

How does Ben Rielly know he's not a bad person? Maybe that's what his memories are? There was a reason he signed up for all this. like the French Legion, he was there to forget. And it worked.

And oh yes, a Morbius film is coming. So time to start to bulk his role up a bit as well. Got to love those little wings. And without great responsibility at least there must come great kissing.

You know it is all going to end badly. And very soon indeed, for that matter. A battle for responsibility is coming…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #92

MARVEL COMICS

JAN220885

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Sara Pichelli (CA) Art Adams

"BEYOND" NEARS ITS END! WHAT IS BEHIND DOOR Z?! Ben makes his way to the same place Miles Morales was last at, and he is nowhere to be found. Just door after door of true horrors. Any door's resident could kill Spider-Man, but Door Z's might just destroy the whole city! RATED T+In Shops: Mar 09, 2022 SRP: $3.99