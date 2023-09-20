Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: amazing spider-man, Uncanny Spider-Man

The Evil That Spider-Men Do (Uncanny & Amazing Spider-Man Spoilers)

Marvel publishes Uncanny Spider-Man #1 and Amazing Spider-Man #33. One has an evil Spider-Man, the other a mutant everyone thinks is evil.

Today Marvel Comics publishes Uncanny Spider-Man #1 and Amazing Spider-Man #33. One has a Spider-Man who has been infected with all of Norman Osborn's sins and has turned evil-ish…

…the other, everyone believes he is an evil mutant, and so has disguised himself as a Spider-Man, because everyone loves a Spider-Man, and no one thinks they are evil.

In fact, they are far happier that Nightcrawler might be a demon-turned Spider-Man than a mutant.

So while Spider-Man is after Paul Rabin, the man who took Mary Jane Watson from him…

Nightcrawler is dealing with his own reputation.

From when he also went actually evil.

Something that in his own book, Spider-Man is going through too.

But it seems that the people of New York would be fine with all that, as long as he wasn't a mutant.

Thankfully New York has a new social media sensation to help turn the side for Nightcrawler, the Spidey-Stans website.

Sadly it doesn't actually work in reality.

But if Nightcrawler wanted to clear his name, and maybe for all of mutantity, might this be a place to start?

Yup, they all prefer a demon from hell to a mutant. For now…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #34

MARVEL COMICS

JUL230702

(W) Zeb Wells (A) Patrick Gleason (CA) John Romita Sr., John Romita Jr.

SPIDER-MAN'S HUNT CONTINUES! Who is Peter's next victim? The penultimate chapter of a story you'll never forget! Rated TIn Shops: Sep 20, 2023 SRP: $3.99

UNCANNY SPIDER-MAN #1

MARVEL COMICS

JUL230596

(W) Si Spurrier (A) Lee Garbett (CA) Tony Daniel

THE NIGHTCRAWLING WALL-CRAWLER! On the darkest of days, he is the spark in the shadows! After the devastating events of the Hellfire Gala, Kurt Wagner is on the run – and having the time of his life?! Swashbuckling about NYC in disguise, the Uncanny Wallcrawler sets aside his mutant angst and dedicates himself to the hero's life: saving civilians, hanging with fellow wallcrawlers, battling baddies, and hunting down the best pizza on the planet. But he can't ignore the mutant plight forever… Si Spurrier and Lee Garbett launch a joyful, sexy series that will shake Nightcrawler to his foundations – and have a hell of a good time doing it! Rated T+In Shops: Sep 20, 2023 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!