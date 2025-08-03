Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: mary jane watson, Paul Rabin

The Future Of Mary Jane Watson And Paul Rabin (Spider-Spoilers)

Article Summary Mary Jane Watson's relationship with Paul Rabin faces turmoil as secrets and new responsibilities emerge.

Recent Spider-Man and Venom comics put Mary Jane and Paul at the center of major Marvel drama and fan debate.

Mary Jane is now bonded with Venom, hiding this and Dylan Brock’s true situation from Paul Rabin.

All-New Venom #9 and Amazing Spider-Man #9 bring relationship and family issues to a breaking point.

This week sees the publication of Amazing Spider-Man #9 by Joe Kelly, John Romita Jr. and Michael Dowling, and All-New Venom #9 by Al Ewing, Carlos Gomez. And it is the moment that… some Spider-Man fans may have been waiting over three years for.

But first, a little recap of her current situation at Marvel Comics before we dive into this week's spoilers. In 1987, thanks to Stan Lee's newspaper strip, Peter Parker got married to Mary Jane Watson. Then, twenty years later in 2007, thanks to Mephisto and Joe Quesada, he wasn't anymore and never was. And for the last almost twenty years, there has been a significant vocal share of the readership still angry about that. The Zeb Wells/John Romita Jr Amazing Spider-Man relaunch in 2022 came after Peter and Mary Jane had moved back in together, trying to give it a go again.

But in the new relaunch, they had been split up, and had been for some time. Mary Jane was now living with someone called Paul Rabin, and they had kids, somehow.

Turns out that a battle with his own supernatural father, Mary Jane and Paul were trapped in another dimension with time travelling differently, and Peter Parker was doing whatever he had to do, to try and rescue them after burning every bridge he had as Spider-Man.

And how Mary Jane Watson had spent four years moving on without Peter, now living with Paul, and their two children.

It had just been too long. Even if it turned out that they were mystical creations who didn't actually exist.

By then, Mary Jane Watson had moved on, and Peter Parker had to deal with this. Badly.

Then Paul's expertise with sigil magic also helped to formulate Mary Jane Watson's superhero identity as Jackpot. He became her man in the chair while she patrolled the streets, going through the same things that Peter Parker had done as Spider-Man.

Even if the Venom symbiote didn't think there was much in it.

But then Paul Rabin and Mary Jane Watson were looking to become parents again. At least foster ones, for now… and they may have their hands full… with Dylan Brock. Then it was revealed that Mary Jane was the new host of Venom, Dylan Brock's symbiotic parent.

So Venom was keeping Dylan Brock close all this time. But while Mary Jane will have known, Paul Rabin clearly has not. So Mary Jane lied to Paul about a) her new role and identity and b) the reason why Dylan Brock is with them. The recent Amazing Spider-Man relaunch by Joe Kelly, Pepe Larraz and John Romita for 2025 pushed Spider-Man into a series of major physical and psychological challenges, and the creative team have decided, well, not to do stories with Mary Jane Watson and Paul Rabin, understandable given the abuse some folk give them for even acknowledging Paul Rabin's very existence. To be fair, Marvel does do some of this on purpose.

The All-New Venom series took those characters on, with Mary Jane, secretly as the new host for Venom, and dropped Dylan Brock in the mix, who seemed to take on the very aspect of the fanbase, and threw all the abuse a teenager can at Paul Rabin.

While it seems that Mary Jane and Paul Rabin have their own relationship problems in that regard.

And just as Mary Jane and Paul Rabin return to last month's Amazing Spider-Man #8, still with Dylan Brock. And still with Dylan Brock being abusive towards Paul Rabin, this time, this week sees both Amazing Spider-Man #9 and All-New Venom #9. And things are coming to a head. As Doctor Octopus go up against the Mary Jane Watson Venom, little does he know she is the niece of the best friend of his former intended, Aunt May.

And Peter Parker reflects on his own family relationships with Aunt May and those around him, going back years…

But here's how All-New Venom #9 heads towards an ending…

Expect whoops and cheers from some members of the readership, muted grunts from those who actually like Paul Rabin, and maybe Zeb Wells being able to go to comic book conventions again. Unless of course, the next phrase is "before we get married…"

All-New Venom #9 by Al Ewing, Carlos Gomez

BREAKUP AND BREAKOUT! It's Team Venom vs. Team Octopus – and the outcome might just decide the fate of Symbiotekind! But what's Doc Ock's real master plan? And why does he need the Sleeper Agent to do it? Meanwhile, Mary Jane's home life goes from bad to worse…as Dylan finally learns the truth!

Amazing Spider-Man #9 by Joe Kelly, John Romita Jr., Michael Dowling

SPIDER-MAN'S SHOCKING DEFEAT! Battered and broken following his battle with HELLGATE, SPIDER-MAN needs to level up if he's going to survive the next round. Peter Parker is a different man following Hellgate's revelation. But MARY JANE WATSON has a revelation of her own to share! And the first foes to put Spidey's strength to the test are SHOCKER and his new allies, THE AFTERSHOCKS!

