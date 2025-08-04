The Future Of Mary Jane Watson And Peter Parker (Spider-Spoilers)

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: mary jane watson, Paul Rabin, peter parker

The Future Of Mary Jane Watson And Peter Parker in both Amazing Spider-Man #9 and Venom #9 (Spider-Spoilers)

Article Summary Mary Jane Watson's future with Peter Parker takes new twists in Amazing Spider-Man #9 and Venom #9.

Peter Parker faces emotional and physical struggles as he tries to move on from his past with Mary Jane.

Mary Jane reveals secret connections that could change her relationship status with Peter forever.

The evolving storylines raise hope for reunion but hint at more complications for Mary Jane Watson.

Yesterday, I ran the article The Future Of Mary Jane Watson And Paul Rabin (Spider-Spoilers) looking at the history of Peter Parker, Mary Jane Watson and Paul Rabin, with spoilers for this week's upcoming All-New Venom #9. But I also noted that this week's Amazing Spider-Man #9 might also be tying in with all this, as teased in previous issues, that the Mary Jane Venom storyline was crossing over into Amazing Spider-Man. And, spoilers on, so it seems to be.

As Peter Parker remembers his younger, more rebellious days…

… on the streets, injured as he is after his fight with Hellgate, he is sitting this one out. With great pain, there must come slightly less responsibility maybe? But Peter Parker is certainly in the doldrums. But he has someone to talk to.

That would be Brian Nehring, his old friend and lab partner, now working at Rand Enterprises. As to who he's talking about?

Well, it's not Mary Jane Watson. Is it Shay Marken? Maybe. But this is a Peter Parker who, it seems, is trying to put his past behind him.

The history hangs heavy in the air. Many folk are holding out for a reunion for the two.

And they won't be the only ones interpreting Mary Jane Watson's words here heading in that direction.

But it looks like they may have to be waiting even longer. As Mary Jane Watson reveals that she has been seeing Peter Parker's ex behind his back.

So take this scene and wonder what impact it has over in All-New Venom #9, also out this Wednesday, as heads towards an ending for another relationship…

Unless of course, the next phrase is "before we get married…"

All-New Venom #9 by Al Ewing, Carlos Gomez

BREAKUP AND BREAKOUT! It's Team Venom vs. Team Octopus – and the outcome might just decide the fate of Symbiotekind! But what's Doc Ock's real master plan? And why does he need the Sleeper Agent to do it? Meanwhile, Mary Jane's home life goes from bad to worse…as Dylan finally learns the truth!

BREAKUP AND BREAKOUT! It's Team Venom vs. Team Octopus – and the outcome might just decide the fate of Symbiotekind! But what's Doc Ock's real master plan? And why does he need the Sleeper Agent to do it? Meanwhile, Mary Jane's home life goes from bad to worse…as Dylan finally learns the truth! Amazing Spider-Man #9 by Joe Kelly, Michael Dowling

SPIDER-MAN'S SHOCKING DEFEAT! Battered and broken following his battle with HELLGATE, SPIDER-MAN needs to level up if he's going to survive the next round. Peter Parker is a different man following Hellgate's revelation. But MARY JANE WATSON has a revelation of her own to share! And the first foes to put Spidey's strength to the test are SHOCKER and his new allies, THE AFTERSHOCKS!

