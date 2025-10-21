Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Black Label, Chris Conroy, vertigo

The Future Of Vertigo And Black Label At DC Comics

In the recent Off Panel podcast with David Harper and DC Comics Executive Editor Chris Conroy, who oversees the Absolute, Black Label and Vertigo lines, recorded at New York Comic-Con, we got a lot of information about what's happening with Vertigo and what separates it from Black Label. You should listen to the whole thing, but here are a few pertinent points of note….

Mature readers' stories involving DC characters will be under Black Label.

Vertigo will only be publishing original creator-participant comic book series

be publishing original creator-participant comic book series Any editor at DC now can work on Black Label titles, though Conroy will have to approve it.

Vertigo will consist of ongoing series, whether as just one series, seasons or a series of mini-series.

That's the reason why there were so many creative teams with a history together, Conroy wants to know that they can work together long term, successfully.

The focus on an ongoing series is what Conroy sees as separate from other publishers, such as Boom, Dark Horse, IDW or Image, in that ongoing will be the norm rather than the exception.

That also means that creators won't be encouraged to "write for the trade" in six-issue arcs, but to work on stories that work better for a monthly reader.

Bleeding Cool announced that Vertigo was returning two years ago in 2023, DC Comics announced it a year ago at New Yor Comic Con, but the books won't be out until 2026.

Partly this was because a number of Vertigo collected series had been reprinted as Black Label books, and the desire was for those to sell out, so they could return with Vertigo branding for the new 2026 launch.

Also, to ensure that, as they are doing ongoing series, there are plenty of issues collected before they go to print with the first…

The original Vertigo was aimed at those wanting to move on from superhero comics. The Absolute line was aimed at those who grew up reading manga, and the Vertigo line is for those who read MG and YA graphic novels, and want to see what's next, which is why Grace Ellis and Mariko Tamaki are launching the new Vertigo too…

