The Horror/Drama/Comedy/Action/Romance/Mystery Comic Lunar Lodge Dark Horse Comics is to publish, Lunar Lodge, a horror, drama, comedy, love, action, romance, and mystery comic book from Tyler Marceca and Mirko Colak.

Dark Horse Comics is to publish a new comic book series, Lunar Lodge, a horror, drama, comedy, love, action, romance, and mystery comic book from writer Tyler Marceca making his comics debut, with famed artist Mirko Colak of Red Sonja and Conan. Brian Valenza is on colours, Frank Cvetkovic on letters.

Marriage ain't easy, especially when your spouse is hiding a monstrous secret. Just ask Rob Moreland, who knows things aren't great lately with his wife, Fiona, but is hoping to fix that…until the Lunar Lodge calls to confirm her stay. Rob decides to shadow his wife to the hotel, but what he finds reveals even more horror than he suspected. Rob will soon discover there's much more to the Lunar Lodge, and to his wife, than meets the eye.

Tyler Marceca ssys "The idea for Lunar Lodge was born from a simple, albeit screwy, question; if I were a werewolf, how would I protect myself and those around me on nights when the moon was full? I mean, who would want to wake up the morning after a full moon covered in blood and mud with no memory of how many people, and livestock, they killed. There would have to be a solution for this, right? And if there was a solution… you better believe some enterprising folks would find a way to profit from it."

Mirko Colak adds "I never got the chance to work on a werewolf comic, even though I wanted to since I was a kid, and then suddenly 'boom', when I least expected it, the offer came. This story will change the already divided opinion about the 'werewolf' phenomenon, and the team is here to give you a great Saturday night read. Just don't look back. And beware of lonely roads."

Lunar Lodge #1 will be published on the 21st of June 2023 from Dark Horse, who recommend it for fans of Count Crowley, Criminal Macabre, Harrow County, and Werewolf by Night.