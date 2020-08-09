The Horror of Break-ups: Writer Zac Thompson Talks Lonely Receiver

Breaking up is hard to do. Zac Thompson has joined with artist Jen Hickman to turn the crushing horror of heartbreak into a horror a bit more literal with Lonely Receiver, their new creator-owned series coming from Aftershock Comics. Zac has been a writer to watch, with some of the most compelling (and brilliantly strange) independent comics on the market with Come into Me, as well as licensed and superhero work with his Marvel comics and upcoming run on Angel. Often collaborating with co-writer Lonnie Nadler, the comics that Zac has released are character-driven, psychological breakdowns of the human condition… and they also happen to be fun to read. With Lonely Receiver coming out soon, Zac Thompson spoke exclusively to Bleeding Cool about what this new series will deliver.

Zac Thompson said:

"Lonely Receiver is a horror book about breakups. That weird moment where you're forced to examine who you where against the person you thought you were. If anyone has ever felt paranoid, scared, or threatened by their thoughts when they're alone – they'll relate to this book. This is a book about losing yourself to technology, being lost in the doom scroll, disassociating from your real self in service of some idealized idea of yourself you project online. In a world where you could fuck you're phone and really feel it, would anyone ever stop? Time heals all wounds. So in keeping with that old adage, each issue of the book takes place over a different period of time. The first issue is a day. The second a week. The third a month. The fourth is a year. The fifth covers an entire life."

On top of all of this, artist and co-creator Jen Hickman is supplying some truly chef kiss art. Lonely Receiver will release from Aftershock on September 2nd and has a final order cutoff of this coming Monday.