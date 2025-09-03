Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Kang, Missing Moment

The Identity Of Myrddin Revealed in Avengers #30 (Spoilers… I Guess)

Avengers #30 by Jed MacKay and Farid Karami is published today by Marvel Comics. When the antagonist of Kang, Myriddin, turned up on the scene in Timeless at the end of 2023, he was there as a stand-in for Kang, at a time that Marvel was de-Kangifying itself in the wake of the character being removed from the Avengers films, over allegations against actor Jonathan Major who played him in TV series Loki and movie Ant-Man 3.

From the first teaser though, we asked about his identity. "The last one-shot from the end of last year was a story about Kang, older, Kang, younger Kang and a look at the Marvel Universe playing out in 2022. So Myrddin is probably Kang as well". When he actually arrived in the comics, we pointed out that "Kang doesn't seem to think Myrddin and Merlyn are the same. Even if Kang and Myrddin are." When he stepped into Kang's shoes, we noted, that Myrrddin was "sitting in his chair as it were. Like he was used to how it felt. Like he was Kang once upon a time." And then when he did sit in the chair in more recent issues, we noted it was "almost as if it fitted him like a glove."

And so now, when the mask is pulled…

It was Kang all along, just travelling along a different timestream in his life… I mean, yeah. Though he does appear to have had some work done. Avengers #30 by Jed MacKay and Farid Karami is published today by Marvel Comics.

Avengers #30 by Jed MacKay, Farid Karami

MARVEL ZOMBIES ATTACK IN THE RUINS OF SECRET WARS! The AVENGERS' hunt for the "Missing Moment" takes them to the last place anyone expected – the ruins of Hickman's SECRET WARS! Where Marvel Zombies await! And while Earth's Mightiest Heroes are away, someone needs to protect the world in their absence. Luckily, they know just the group of misunderstood mutants… Featuring: THE X-MEN!

