The Impact Of Judgment Day On The Marvel Universe In Immortal X-Men

Today's Immortal X-Men #9 opens with a bit of a recap and a relook at the events of Marvel's AXE: Judgment Day event and how it will be affecting the world going forward. Because things went down, with Eternals, with Krakoans, with Arakkii.

The Eternals revealed as taking human lives to extend their own, as well as committing genocide on Mars, the Krakoans exposes as immortal regenerators now able to share some of that regeneration with the rest of the world, but also a better look for Orchis. And at least Iceland wasn't actually destroyed… just seen as an acceptable loss if necessary.

And spun by Kitty Pryde as foreign aid. Which is just at a time when such national going to other nations in times of need is back in the news. The X-Men, always does its best to be relevant, even if written six months ago. Given the state of the world, it was probably a good guess.

There may be also an essay to write looking at the greater willingness of British comic book writers to add Christian-relevant references to their superhero work than Americans, due to a lack of separation of church and state, everyone doing Religious Education in high school for at least three years, as well as singing hymns in school assemblies, a very light sprinkling of non-denominational Christianity than ends up coming out in easy references in sci-fi, fantasy and horror. There's a reason a lot of DC Vertigo was associated with British writers… and why heaven and hell were always so prominent. And having Jesus Christ as the first mutant in Marvel's history is just another example of that.

So… which characters from other books will be appealing to Krakoa for help? Maybe Peter Parker can get Aunt May resurrected as a teenager again? Might that draw Mark Millar back to write it? We know how much he likes to write Aunt May as a teenager…

