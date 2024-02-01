Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: last blood, rob liefeld, thundercats

The Latest On Rob Liefeld's Last Blood and ThunderCats from WhatNot

Rob Liefeld has been talking about his mystery new comic book Last Blood for a little while now. As well as showing off more ThunderCats.

Rob Liefeld has been talking about his mystery new comic book Last Blood for a little while now. Not being sold through comic stores, through a crowdfunder, digitally, or as an NFT. NBo Team Comcis guilting or Comicsgate grift. Instead, it's exclusively through his Whatnot channel. Rob Liefeld Xtweeted out "LAST BLOOD #1 coming this week! Available EXCLUSIVELY through my #whatnot livestream. 50 unsigned copies and 50 signed copies will be available at launch with this launch cover. Various Variant covers will be available as well. 28 brand new full color pages of story & art by me. Preview pages of issue #2 featured in the back. Follow me on #whatnot to be notified…. I'm not showing a single page or panel. You'll have to purchase the comic to discover. There will be 50 unsigned copies and 50 signed copies of our launch edition in the buy it now store that night. Plus other variants in limited quantities. Auctions will feature special signatures & remarques."

As well as Liefeld, Last Blood is also credited to Jay Davis Ramos, colourist on Spawn, Heroes For Hire, War Machine, Jean Grey, Red Hood, X-Men, Action Comics, and recently on Liefeld's work for Deadpool Badder Blood. Juan Manuel Rodriguez is also a colourist on Deadpool Badder Blood, as well as a selection of Zenescope Comics. Edgar Tadeo is an inker on Wolverine, Silver Surfer, Bionic Man, Iron Man, X-Men, Spawn, as well as Cable and Deadpool. Rus Wooten was the letterer on The Walking Dead, Invincible, Fantastic Four, Deadly Class, East Of West, Outcast, Monstress, Black Science, Manhattan Projects, Ghosted, Stillwater, Wolverine, X-Men, Sven To Eternity, Low as well as Youngblood.

After selling copies on WhatNot, Liefeld also showed off images of a "manga" edition, saying yesterday "Examples of the LAST BLOOD Manga edition. Every page, every panel has been given greyscale Manga style shading and FX. Spot red blood throughout. Extremely limited. Available tonight." But also giving us a glimpse inside the pages.

Which suggests that superbeings have been hunted to the death and are making a stand against this. How very Hickman. But he has also used his Whatnot channel to sell a retailer/creator exclusive cover to Thundercats, which turns out to be what we saw him drawing over Christmas…

And today, showing off his cover to the second issue of ThunderCats from Dynamite Entertainment, after causing such a fuss over his first one.

Notification for Rob Liefeld's Whatnot channel can be subscribed to. And comments for his Kickstarter can be revisited, after they have now topped a thousand. Almost eleven years on, he really should sort this one out now.

