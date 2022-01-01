The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Manga Adaptation Nears its End

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess has a long-running manga adaptation that is finally approaching its conclusion. The manga's creators, the writer and artist team that has fused into a single hivemind pseudonymously named Akira Himekawa, tweeted they have submitted a draft of the final chapter before starting work on it.

https://twitter.com/AkiraHimekawa/status/1471446675470548994?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The finale will most likely be adapting the last moments of the game, from the epic final battle with Ganondorf to the iconic shot of his defeat, along with the reveal of Midna's true form as she returns to the Twilight Realm. Look, if you played the game, you know what's coming.

Akira Himekawa has been adapting the Legend of Zelda game series into manga since 1998, starting with the very first, The Legend of Zelda, then Ocarina of Time, Majorca's Mask, Phantom Hourglass, and Four Swords. They tend to be faithful adaptations with some expanded scenes and, of course, slick manga art rather than the 8-bit sprites of the old games.

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess is considered one of the darkest entries in the game series, with grittier graphics, disturbing themes, and more mature moments than the more kid-friendly previous entries. Thanks to iconic moments like the wolf transformation and Link's companion Midna, it became a fan-favorite. The team began adapting Twilight Princess for Japanese serialization in 2016. This manga then received an English publication from Viz Media in the West the following year. The art style is grittier than the Shonen-oriented chibi style of the previous entries to appeal to an older demographic. Twilight Princess has also run longer than the previous manga stories, hitting ten volumes as opposed to the one or two volumes of the previous titles. In 2020, the manga began its final arc, with the tenth volume of the manga being the climax.

The adaptation of The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess has been well-received, with additional scenes that weren't in the game, like Link's deeper characterization and Midna's backstory. The final volume of Twilight will be out sometime in 2022, with the English translation to follow.

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess manga is available from Viz now.