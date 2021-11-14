The Marvel Universe Hits its Stride in Avengers #5, Up for Auction

Cover-dated May 1964 and hitting the newsstands in May, Avengers #5 represents a young Marvel Universe beginning to hit its stride. Captain America had made his heralded entry into this new comic universe in the prior issue. Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four, Thor, Sgt. Fury, Iron Man, the X-Men, and Giant-Man & the Wasp were all the stars of regular series by this point, and the outlines of what Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, Steve Ditko and company were doing here was beginning to take shape.

Avengers #5 is an early example of what has made the Marvel Universe tick ever since. The storyline pulls in a wide variety of characters and concepts that had been created over the months that led up to it. For example, the events of Fantastic Four #25-26 are important to the direction of this story, and the villains of the tale — the Lava Men — were introduced in Journey into Mystery #97. Overall, the reader was beginning to get the impression that all of Marvel's comic books were tied together into a cohesive whole. An excellent example of the formative moments of the Marvel Universe, there's a pretty high-grade example of Avengers #5 (Marvel, 1964) CGC VF+ 8.5 Off-white to white pages up for auction this week at the 2021 November 14-15 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122146 at Heritage Auctions.

The Avengers #5 (Marvel, 1964) CGC VF+ 8.5 Off-white to white pages. The Avengers battle the Lava Men. Jack Kirby cover and art. Features Captain America, Hulk, Thor, Iron Man, Giant-Man, and the Wasp. Overstreet 2021 VF 8.0 value = $432; VF/NM 9.0 value = $966. CGC census 11/21: 64 in 8.5, 97 higher.

