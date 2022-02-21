The Matrix Comic Book Preview CGC Copy At Heritage Auctions Today

The Matrix was released in theaters in 1999 and revolutionized action films and film in general. Warner Bros., in hyping the film, released a comic book preview as well in 1999, and, well, it did not go over well. This was supposed to be given away at screenings of the film but was recalled for "mature content," even though the film was rated R. Go figure. The book was supposed to have been pulped, but obviously, that was not the case as taking bids at Heritage Auctions today is a CGC 9.8 copy of the book, one of only 387 copies on the CGC census. The new Matrix film awakened interest in this book, and you can see it down below. It currently sits at $56 as of this writing.

Why Haven't There Been More Comics From The Matrix?

"The Matrix: Comic Book Preview #nn (Warner Brothers, 1999) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Recalled due to mature content, with many subsequently pulped. (CGC's census for the book currently totals 387 copies.) The recent release of The Matrix Resurrections has revived interest in the franchise, and copies in NM/MT 9.8 condition are now selling for as much as $450. Paul Chadwick story and art. Mike Kaluta art. Geof Darrow cover. Pin-ups by Bill Sienkiewicz, Ted McKeever, and Aron Weisenfeld. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $22. CGC census 2/22: 146 in 9.8, none higher. This comic was printed specifically for the U.S. cinema audience for the film of the same title, which was rated R ("under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian"). However, the comic was "Recalled due to mature content," and most of the copies were assumed to have been pulped (but a large number seemed to have survived)."

The Matrix should have some kind of ongoing comic; I am surprised there hasn't been one. It feels like a license Dark Horse should have. Anyway, if you want this comic, go here to get more info and to place a bid. While you are there, take a look at the other books taking bids today.