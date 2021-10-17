The Me You Love In The Dark #3 Review: Focused and Intimate

In this spooky season, this book is precisely what you need to stay haunted. The Me You Love In The Dark #3 is a genuinely creepy love story that grasps the function of horror, inexorably pulling the reader with dread towards what has to be an ending sure to be filled with tears.

Ro is a popular commercial artist looking forward to deepening her repertoire with more serious work. To inspire herself, she rented out a reportedly haunted old house only to meet its supernatural, unnamed occupant. Instead of terror, she met this surprise with curiosity, and a bond began to form between the two. Watching it develop is enthralling, and Skottie Young's script will not lessen the chokehold it has on your attention. There's a patient, creeping sense of "oh, oh no" in the artwork presented by Jorge Corona, Jean-Francois Beaulieu, and Nate Piekos. They present-focused and intimate moments with such delicacy, it makes the horror more intense.

There are vital developments here that were done splendidly, but to speak too much about them would spoil the work itself. The horror that closes in on the reader is palpable and is well worth your time and money. RATING: BUY.

The Me You Love In The Dark #3

By Skottie Young, Jorge Corona

Ro becomes even more intimate with whoever, or whatever, is haunting the old house as she finds the spark of inspiration for her most personal paintings yet. Writer SKOTTIE YOUNG (I HATE FAIRYLAND, Deadpool, Strange Academy) and artist JORGE CORONA (NO. 1 WITH A BULLET, Super Sons, Feathers) follow up their critically acclaimed series MIDDLEWEST with a brand-new haunting tale. Fans of Stephen King and Neil Gaiman will enjoy this beautiful, dark, and disturbing story of discovery, love, and terror.

The Me You Love In The Dark #3 Review by Hannibal Tabu 8 / 10 A creepy romance blooms in the most unexpected of fashions, but there’s no denying the fear that it all ends in tears. Credits Editors Joel Enos, Kent Wagenschutz