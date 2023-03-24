The Mighty Barbarians: Moreci and Cafaro's New Series Debuts April The Might Barbarians is Michael Moreci's latest barbarian fantasy comic series with artist Giuseppe Cafaro, debuting from Ablaze on April 19th.

The Mighty Barbarians is a new Sword & Sorcery comic series from Michael Moreci and Giuseppe Cafaro debuting on April 19th from Ablaze Publishing. Moreci seems to be singlehandedly bringing back the barbarian subgenre with his previous comic series Barbaric, this time teaming with artist Cafaro, who previously worked on Suicide Squad, Red Sonja, and Fathom. Barbaric got a nice amount of buzz for Moreci's gleefully uncompromising world-hopping, skull-crushing, swordplay, and adventure yarns with a twist of nasty humor.

The Mighty Barbarians is an original fantasy comic with a fresh new cast of hacking and slashing barbarians with sorcerers wielding high magic, orcs, demons, and creatures as Moreci continues to do what he does best with the genre. It's all fun and games, as you come to expect from this kind of story.

THE MIGHTY BARBARIANS Issue 1

Story by Michael Moreci, art by Giuseppe Cafaro · MSRP: $3.99 · On sale April 19th

"When an unstoppable force starts consuming one world after another, sorceress Morgan Le Fey uses her magic to assemble a team of skull-cracking warriors who must somehow work together to save all of existence. There's the young trickster Anansi, Viking shield maiden Birka, the shape-shifting Nanook, and their leader, heir to a fallen kingdom and mightiest of warriors, KULL!

Though their alliance is uneasy, they will do whatever it takes to cut the heart right out of their mutual enemy, leaving a path of ruin through everything and everyone that stands in their way!

Before The Avengers, The Justice League, The X-Men, before it all…stood The Mighty Barbarians! "

The opening Issue of The Mighty Barbarians features variant covers by Olivier Vatine, Francesco Tomaselli, Emanuele Gizzi, and Giuseppe Cafaro. A retailer incentive cover featuring original art by Zoe Thorogood (It's Lonely at the Center of the Earth) also will be available. The series will be released in print and digital formats. Future issues of THE MIGHTY BARBARIANS will be released monthly as an ongoing series.