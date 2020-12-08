The Moment Dick & Babs Fans Were Waiting For (Death Metal Spoilers)

Today sees the publication of Dark Nights: Death Metal: The Last Stories Of The DC Universe from DC Comics. And, as Bleeding Cool pointed out, it has all the Teen Titans in it.

All of them. Old and young, dead or alive, pretty much everyone except for Damian Wayne (you'll need today's Detective Comics #1032 for that reunion.

That's the one, But back to Death Metal, it's time for the kind of double splash page that George Perez would be envious of, here written by the triumvirate of Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV and Josh Williamson, and drawn by Travis Moore and Tamra Bonvillain.

All the Teen Titans all the time, which spins off to the various characters having their mown moments with their mentors, ahead of the big final Death Metal conclusion. And fitting with the theme of the comic book, celebrating and defending what was…

…with an eye on the future.

And if everything matters and everything counts, then so does this. The Bat-Family story by Cecil Catellucci, Mirka Andolfo and Andrew Dalhouse.

As Barbara Gordon talks to a revived dead Bruce Wayne Batman, confessing that she is also on her last legs, in a manner of speaking.

So while Donna Troy has a heart to heart with Wonder Woman across the realities, courtesy of Mariko Tamaki, Daniel Sampere and Adriano Lucas, Nightwing and Batgirl, Dick Grayson and Barbara Gordon talk. And talk. And talk.

It's too much for Batman. He draws a line in the sand, in the manner of Simon Pegg, Jessica Hynes and Edgar Wright's Spaced. Skip to the end… and hope no one read Three Jokers…

They can talk the talk, but can they walk the walk?

Dick Grayson and Barbara Gordon, married in the eyes of Batman, who is the whole of the law. No fan of the pairing will ever accept any so-called annulment. If Batman says it is so, it is so. Because, yes, if everything happened and everything matters, they this totally does.

Time for the bat-bells to chime. Cecil has been where so few dared to go… now, release the fandom!

