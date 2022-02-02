The New Fantastic Four Return… After Thirty-One Years

We're still calling them the New Fantastic Four. Even though they first came together in 1991. Whch wasn't ten years ago like it feels but thirty-one years ago. Fantastic Four #347 by Walter Simonson, Arthur Adams, Art Thibert, Bill Oakley and Steve Buccellato, which saw the Fantastic Four indisposed and replaced for three issues by Wolverine, Hulk, Spider-Man, and Ghost Rider, doing the bidding of Skrulls who had replaced the real Fantastic Four, who the new team thought had been killed, as they fought the Mole Man. Arthur Adams gave Walter Simonson a three-issue break from drawing the book as well as writing it, so he could deliver an extra-size Fantastic Four #350. So it was a bit of a fill-in, but one that has remained very popular, often referenced, including the current Devil's Reign: Superior Four with Doctor Octopuses who have possessed Spider-Man, Hulk, Ghost Rider and Wolverine from their respective universes. And now in May 2022, Peter David and Alan Robinson will launch New Fantastic Four #1, a five-issue series set shortly after those three issues … and a cover by Arthur Adams-influenced Nick Bradshaw as well. This is another Peter David series set in Marvel's past and David's heyday working in the Marvel Universe, to follow the Symbiote Spider-Man series. Here's the PR.

In 1991's FANTASTIC FOUR #347, comic book legends Walter Simonson and Arthur Adams introduced an unforgettable iteration of Marvel's premier Super Hero team when they teamed up Wolverine, Spider-Man, Ghost Rider, and Hulk as the new Fantastic Four. Though their time as the FF was brief, this unlikely group of heroes left a big impact, and now fans will get to return to this special moment in Marvel history in a new limited series kicking off in May. Written by comics great Peter David and featuring the Marvel Comics debut of artist Alan Robinson, NEW FANTASTIC FOUR will be set shortly after the events of the fan-favorite group's first appearance, taking readers back to a classic era with a brand-new tale in the same vein as hit titles like X-MEN LEGENDS, MAESTRO, and SILVER SURFER REBIRTH.

Wolverine, the Hulk, Ghost Rider, and Spider-Man have reunited to investigate a surge of violence in Las Vegas. And with demonic masterminds pulling the strings, they're going to need some extra help… This all-new adventure will feature surprise guest stars aplenty, including the original FF and a series of mystery villains that you'll never see coming!

"Although their original stint was extremely short-lived, the alternate version of the FF has had its fans for years, including myself," David said. "I am fortunate Marvel has given me the opportunity to revisit with them and take their battles to new heights in a new location with new allies and new enemies."

"Talk about debuting with a big bang in Marvel Comics!" Robinson added. "With characters such as Spider-Man, Hulk, Ghost Rider and Wolverine, and written by the awesome Peter David, no less! This is a dream come true for me as an artist and as a fan, and the story gets richer with each page. A total blast!"

Check out Nick Bradshaw's wraparound cover featuring the iconic lineup alongside their original counterparts and brace yourself for a wild ride when NEW FANTASTIC FOUR hits stands on May 25.