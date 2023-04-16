The New Nature Of DC Comics' Shazam – Spoilers The new Shazam series for Dawn Of DC from Mark Waid and Dan Mora opens with "Meet The Captain" will also explain the character duality anew.

As was pointed out a couple of months ago, Shazam is going to be known by those nearest and dearest as The Captain, or simply Cap'n, in a post-Lazarus Planet world in which saying that word Shazam will always make Billy Batson transform. Though fewer than usual, now it's just Billy and Mary, the rest of the Shazamily are stuck in kid mode…

The new Shazam series for Dawn Of DC from Mark Waid and Dan Mora which opens with "Meet The Captain" will also explain the duality of Billy Batson and The Captain in a brand new way that totally makes sense from the point of view of a young teenager. Staying in Shazam mode means that the Wisdom Of Solomon is always with you. Always. Always. Like a constant nagging mother telling you what you should or shouldn't do. So becoming Billy Batson is a break from that inner voice. And answers the eternal question as why you just wouldn't stay that way, like Kid Miracleman.

And yes, I'm not just plucking that reference out of the ether either. Mark Waid and Dan Mora have plans for… The Captain, rather than the lighty-brighty series that this comic book has been pitched at, and more in common with Irredeemable…

Let's keep an eye on those Shazasolicitations…

SHAZAM #1 CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Dan Mora

The World's Finest creators present the World's Mightiest Mortal in a dazzling solo series! Dinosaurs from space! The Clubhouse of Eternity! Homicidal worms and talking tigers! Atomic robots, alien worlds, mad scientists, sinister curses, and villains from throughout the DC Universe—welcome to the wild adventures of Billy Batson, whose big red alter ego defends the Earth from its weirdest and wildest threats! Want to stop Lex Luthor and The Joker? Call Superman and Batman! International crises? Page Wonder Woman! But when Garguax, Emperor of the Moon, sets his sights on Gorilla City, that's when you shout Shazam! The fan-favorite team of Mark Waid and Dan Mora (Batman/Superman: World's Finest) brings the magic!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 5/2/2023

SHAZAM #2 CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Dan Mora

Shazam versus S-H-A-Z-A-M! Billy Batson was given the powers of the gods by the Wizard Shazam–but Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles, and Mercury never gave the Wizard their permission. Displeased with how Billy is representing them, the disgruntled gods engage in a six-way fight for sole control of the World's Mightiest Mortal…or, if they get their way, the World's Mightiest Puppet. May the craftiest god win!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 6/6/2023