The Return Of Pogg-Ur Pogg in Marvel's X-Men July 2023 Solicits

We had a bunch of solicitations for Marvel Comics' X-Men titles in August (well some of them) over the weekend, and now we get a look at some of the July comic books that have to land before the Fall Of X. Including the return of Arakko's Pogg-Ur Pogg and Genesis, and a final Wolverine vs Beast.

X-MEN #24

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art and Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

On Sale 7/5

POGG UR-POGG FOR HIRE! Hired for the dirtiest of jobs, a deadly mercenary comes crashing into the X-Men right at their most vulnerable moment. But not just any mercenary – finally, the breakout fan-favorite from X OF SWORDS, Pogg Ur-Pogg, returns!

X-MEN RED #13

Written by AL EWING

Art by JACOPO CAMAGNI

Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

On Sale 7/19

Genesis once again walks the island she ruled for millennia – with the Annihilation Staff in her hand. But what is in her heart? Is the return of the Mother of Arakko to be celebrated – or feared? As the Fall of X closes in, the Great Ring must decide…or risk their own fall from grace.

IMMORTAL X-MEN #13

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by LUCAS WERNECK

Cover by MARK BROOKS

On Sale 7/12

The spotlight turns to Doug Ramsey and gives readers a chance to hear from Krakoa directly. Time is running out. Fall is here. Doug is the voice of Krakoa. It's time for Krakoa to speak.

WOLVERINE #35

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by JUAN JOSÉ RYP

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 7/19

WOLVERINE. BEAST. Only one of 'em's left standing after these CLONE WARS. And it ain't no clone. The brutal finale of Wolverine's very own CLONE SAGA sets the stage for his next journey and presages some of the major turning points to come for Krakoa!

X-FORCE #42

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by PAUL DAVIDSON

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

On Sale 7/12

Beast's epic long game plays out in the only way it could – with Nimrod's ultimate plan successful, Hank McCoy survives and thrives! But what will this mean for mutantkind, and does X-Force still have time to stop it? Beast's shocking character arc has been one of the most talked about plot threads of the Krakoan age and fans won't want to miss the centuries-long culmination of this years-in-the-making journey!

X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL – SINISTER FOUR #1

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by PACO MEDINA

Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

On Sale 7/5

As the nineteenth century drew to a close, the dying Nathaniel Essex unleashed four clones of himself into the world. They've been haunting it ever since, while lurking in the shadows. We know what Sinister has been up to. What about the others? In this issue, we delve into their past…and discover their latest atrocity. When they start to…date?