Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Manga, Yen Press | Tagged: anime, ebook, haruhi suzumiya, manga, melancholy of haruhi suzumiya, Nagaru Tanigawa, Noizi Ito, The Theater of Haruhi Suzumiya, Yen Press

The Theater of Haruhi Suzumiya: Yen Press to Publish English Ebook

The Theater of Haruhi Suzumiya by Nagaru Tanigawa and Noizi Ito will be published in English as an ebook from Yen Press before going to print.

Article Summary The Theater of Haruhi Suzumiya ebook release date confirmed for November 29, 2024 by Yen Press.

The Haruhi Suzumiya series returns after a four-year hiatus with a new installment.

Includes two stories from The Sneaker magazine plus a new sequel story, expanding the saga.

Renowned author Nagaru Tanigawa and illustrator Noizi Ito continue their iconic collaboration.

The Haruhi Suzimiya series is one of the defining works of light novels as we know them, a high school reverse X-Files saga about a bored high school girl who forms a high school club hoping to prove the existence of aliens, psychics, androids, and time travelers while unaware that the members all fit into those categories whose mission is to keep her from discovering they're real because she's unaware that she is a time-space phenomenon who could end up destroying the universe. Now, the official Haruhi Suzumiya account on X/Twitter has confirmed the worldwide release date of the next installment of the classic light novel series to be November 29, 2024. Yen Press, LLC announced that a digital release will be published simultaneously. This new installment, which was initially teased in September 2020 before a four-year hiatus, is titled The Theater of Haruhi Suzumiya. Yen Press will release a print edition at a later date.

Haruhi Suzumiya, the Unstoppable Franchise

Adaptations of Haruhi Suzumiya have included an anime series that was initially released by Bandai Entertainment in 2006, an acclaimed anime feature film, and several manga series adaptations released in English by Yen Press, the first of which was published in 2009. More recently, Kadokawa published The Intuition of Haruhi Suzumiya in November 2020, alongside the digital publication in English by Yen Press. Haruhi Suzumiya has stood out as one of the most iconic properties in the light novel, manga, and anime space for more than a decade.

This new volume will include two short stories previously published in Kadokawa's The Sneaker magazine and a new sequel to both stories. It will follow the Fantasy and Galaxy arcs, which originally appeared across eleven volumes released from 2003 to 2011 under KADOKAWA Co., Ltd. (Kadokawa Sneaker Bunko).

The Theater of Haruhi Suzumiya is written by Nagaru Tanigawa and illustrated by Noizi Ito, and it will be translated by Andrew Cunningham.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!