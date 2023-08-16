Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: krakoa, orchis

The USA & Canada Ban All Mutants In X-Men Comics Today (XSpoilers)

Orchis and X-Men in X-Men Red, Ghost Rider, Iron Man Annual , Marvel Voices: X-Men, Alpha Flight, Dark X-Men and Uncanny Avengers #1.

We are still in the indeterminate X Weeks Later after the Hellfire Gala. During which, Orchis attacked in a major planned-out fashion, killed many, displaced many more, and destroyed the island nation of Krakoa. And the events spill out across the Marvel Universe. Mostly. With a look at X-Men Red #14, Ghost Rider #17, Iron Man Annual 2023, Marvel Voices: X-Men #1, and launches for Alpha Flight #1, Dark X-Men #1 and Uncanny Avengers #1.

So… who died? Roberta De Costa, Sunspot, arrives on Arakko to pass on the news…

Quite a turn from the Ororo who features in the Iron Man Annual 2023 today, long before any of this went down.

Maybe folks just need a break from the grim.





Because that's right, folks, we're back to Orchis. The collection of AIM, SHIELD, Hydra and SWORD scientists and soldiers, on a pro-human anti-mutant mission, created by a robot from the future who wants to prevent the mutant/human paradise. But isn't telling anyone that. Captain America knows what Orchis is.

Though fascism is in the mind of the beholder…

Man, The Blob has also been on a bit of a journey in X weeks… I wonder how he got off Krakoa and the Hellfire Gala? X-Men Voices #1 a celebration of tolerance, that seems out o kilter with every other Krakoan X-Men comic book bright now.

Maybe his duty as a barkeep superseded Professor Xavier's instructions. Say, if Karima Sapandar the Omega Sentinel who travelled here by black hole to create Orchis, and the black hole near Earth is a Dominion created by a Sinister, is Nathaniel Essex behind the whole thing? Orchis-trating the whole thing from two centuries ago? Just a thought.

But how may are really dead? Professor Xavier believes millions. But we have now seen most of Krakoa on a desert planet… somewhere. And in Dark X-Men today, that picture is sinking in.

With Madylene Pryor providing psychic proof that the mutants of Krakoa lived. And only a few have died.

Not sure a "handful" would satisfy Bobby or Ororo. But if Madylene Pryor would feel the death of Jean Grey, there is someone else who would have also been on her radar.

Cable, her son, was instead captured by Orchis and experimented on. Is Cable deliberately not letting his mother know? But Orchis are going plenty across the Xbooks…

…capturing what is left of original X-Man, Warren Worthington III, Archangel.,,,

…holding people in concentration camps…

…and continue to expel mutants to Mars/Arakko…

…sometimes more successfully than others…

… right into a civil war zone. As Northstar tells mutants on the run in Alpha Flight #1.

X-Men: Voices shows us how far the vibe has fallen from Arakko's high days…

Then of course, there's all the administration, dealing with suppliers and whatnot…

It's all work, work, work for Orchis. I mean, do you know how hard it is to organise a planet-wide civil war? Admittedly it has gotten a bit easier in recent years.

Then there are all the signs and placards that need painting or printing off.

Whether that's for Orchis or for the Limbo Embassy in New York, it's all Orchis. Look, they even put out Nimrod toys.

Of course, they don't get everything their own way.

And while the new Unity Squad or Avenging X-Men in Uncanny Avengers #1, are doing their best, with Quicksilver being a one-man underground railroad smuggling mutants out of the USA to Canada…

…it turns out in Alpha Flight #1 that this might not have been the best idea.

And now both the USA and Canada are banning mutants entirely. And Alpha Flight have taken the patriotic Canadian dollar.

Maine as well, it seems.

And all this just gives mutant hunting serial killers justification and opportunity to do what they like, in Ghost Rider #17.

While Orchis are creating a team from mutants who think they are working for Cyclops, disguised as Captain Krakoa.

And that includes the Nazi twins, Fenris, the twin offspring of Baron Von Strucker. Not even Dark X-Men would recruit them…

And they've got demons and bloodthirsty vampires on their roster.

… not sure how Fenris, the Strucker Twins, made it to the gates of the Limbo Embassy when at this point, they were meant to still be in the Pit, but let's move on. This leaves only Mister Sinister in the Pit. Chekhov's Sinister, we can call him, I think.

So the Canadian governmental Department H has gone full fascist it seems, with the son of Roland Bochs creating a very Canadian Sentinel system.

Time has certainly passed in the Marvel Universe…

So Alpha Flight are hunting mutants in Canada…

And Nova is leading the troops on Arakko…

Captain America is applying his own administration back in America, what is left of it.

Northstar is fighting against Alpha Flight with Aurora, Nemesis and fellow Canadian Daken…

And Captain America is trying not to tell everyone under his command to stop killing Orchis soldiers.

And I hope he doesn't ask what Shadowkat has been doing of late…

Oh, Professor X, if only you had known what was coming…

ALPHA FLIGHT #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JUN230904

(W) Ed Brisson (A) Scott Godlewski (CA) Leonard Kirk

SAVING CANADA… FROM THE MUTANT MENACE?! GUARDIAN, PUCK, SNOWBIRD and SHAMAN return, as a terrestrial ALPHA FLIGHT bursts onto the scene! But what schism will pit these heroes against their former teammates AURORA, NORTHSTAR and NEMESIS, as well as Aurora's beau, FANG? The FALL OF X has changed the game, and will Alpha Flight soar to new heights-or be crushed under the weight of an impossible mission?

Rated T+In Shops: Aug 16, 2023 SRP: $3.99

DARK X-MEN #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JUN230894

(W) Steve Foxe (A) Jonas Scharf (CA) Stephen Segovia

WELCOME TO THE DARK X-MEN? HOPE THE WORLD SURVIVES THE EXPERIENCE! Following the explosive events of the Hellfire Gala, MADELYNE PRYOR realizes the world needs the X-Men now more than ever. HAVOK and GAMBIT have served on the team before… but never one that looks like this! And how does GIMMICK, breakout star of MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE, fall under the Goblin Queen's sway? Find out in the most horrific installment of the X-Men saga yet! Rated T+In Shops: Aug 16, 2023 SRP: $4.99

GHOST RIDER #17

MARVEL COMICS

JUN230950

(W) Ben Percy (A) Geoff Shaw (CA) Ryan Stegman

GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE Part Two!

BLAZE and LOGAN investigate a series of ritualistic deaths involving mutants!

Rated T+In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: $3.99

IRON MAN ANNUAL #1

MARVEL COMICS

JUN230885

(W) Stephanie Williams, Jason Loo (A) David Cutler, Duarte, Alberto Foche (CA) Francesco Mobili

IRON MAN VS. STORM! When the forces of chaos move upon our heroes, the past, present and future come crashing in on them – and only one can emerge victorious! The might of human ingenuity versus the power of the natural universe: IRON MAN battling STORM is a clash of titans you won't want to miss!

Rated T+In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: $4.99

MARVELS VOICES X-MEN #1

MARVEL COMICS

JUN230940

(W) Greg Pak, Various (A) Jan Bazaldua, Various (CA) Bernard Chang

MARVEL'S VOICES continues with this stunning anthology of all new stories celebrating Marvel's mightiest mutants! From the exhilarating days of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters to the current halcyon days of Krakoa, these stories span the gamut of the X-Men's history – delving into the past of some of your favorite X-Men as well as looking toward their future. With an exciting lineup of fan-favorite creators and fresh new talent, you won't want to miss out on this issue! Rated T+In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: $6.99

X-MEN RED #14

MARVEL COMICS

JUN230922

(W) Al Ewing (A) Yildiray Cinar (CA) Stefano Caselli

AFTER THE FALL! As the Brotherhood reels from the cataclysmic events of the Hellfire Gala, Genesis takes advantage of the chaos – and declares war! Two vast mutant armies clash, and Arakko's idols fall… but this is only the beginning of a conflict that will remake the Red Planet. And whatever happened to Isca the Unbeaten?

Rated T+In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: $3.99

UNCANNY AVENGERS #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JUN230831

(W) Jonathan Hickman, Gerry Duggan (A/CA) Garron, Javier

The FALL OF X calls for the return of the Avengers' Unity Squad! Innocent people and world leaders are dead after simultaneous attacks on the U.S. and Krakoan governments, and that means one thing: It's time for a new squad of Avengers. False-flag attacks meant to whip up anti-mutant hysteria are unfolding, and hey, some of Steve Rogers' best friends are mutants. Your new unity squad is: Captain America, Rogue, Deadpool, Quicksilver, Psylocke and Monet. They must solve the mystery of who the new, murderous Captain Krakoa is – and stop his team of killers from igniting the fires of a new world war. PLUS: A bonus page written by Jonathan Hickman – WHO ARE THE G.O.D.S.?

Rated TIn Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!