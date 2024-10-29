Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: Long Halloween, MultiVersus

The Wit And Wisdom Of DC Comics Titles Tomorrow (Spoilers)

The Wit And Wisdom Of DC Comics Titles Tomorrow.. Multiversus #4, Last Halloween #2 and Action Comics #1073 (Spoilers)

The meta in the DC Comics is real. As these three scenes from tomorrow's titles demonstrate. Multiversus: Collison Detection #4 reveals Batman has a diversion Batcave just in case…

I don't think he's talking about the Zur Cave. How many does he have? Batman: The Long Halloween: The Last Halloween #2 has Robin having no issues with his isopsephy.

And Kong Kenan and Conner Kent, Super-Man and Superboy are dealing with intergalactic hyphens… and a museum that actually chooses to give back items to indigenous communities deprived of them? They really are on another planet….

Even alien curators have read Justice League International it seems…

ACTION COMICS #1073 CVR A CLAYTON HENRY

(W) Mark Waid, Mariko Tamaki (A) Clayton Henry, Michael Shelfer, Skylar Patridge (CA) Clayton Henry

It's a race against time for Superman and Mon-El to prevent the lethal forces of Xa-Du and Aethyr from converging! But to save the present, the Man of Steel is forced to face the past! It's the dramatic return of Krypton's last son to his homeworld as the Man of Tomorrow voyages to the City of Yesterday! Plus, Kara meets the being at the center of her quest! What could they have done to cause the whole universe to unite against them? Find out in the next thrilling chapter of Supergirl! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/30/2024 BATMAN THE LONG HALLOWEEN THE LAST HALLOWEEN #2 (OF 10) CVR A TIM SALE

(W) Jeph Loeb (A) Klaus Janson (CA) Tim Sale

KLAUS JANSON JOINS JEPH LOEB FOR THE SECOND INSTALLMENT OF THE LONG HALLOWEEN SEQUEL! In 1996, writer Jeph Loeb and artist Tim Sale teamed up for Batman: The Long Halloween, an award-winning 13-chapter saga that spawned multiple sequels and stands as the most influential Batman story of its era. Now, Loeb returns to the world of The Long Halloween for its long-anticipated final act–Batman The Long Halloween: The Last Halloween, an all-new 10-part mystery continuing the story from 2021's The Long Halloween Special. In each issue, Loeb will be joined by one of the top artists in comics in a beautiful and lovingly crafted tribute to Sale's art and legacy. Hoping to bring an end to the terrible tragedy that has struck Gotham, Batman and Robin descend into the hellish depths of Arkham Asylum seeking answers and come face-to-face with some of the city's most nefarious criminals. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/30/2024 MULTIVERSUS COLLISION DETECTION #4 (OF 5) CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Bryan Q. Miller (A) Jon Sommariva (CA) Dan Mora

START YOUR ENGINES! The Clown Princess of Crime. The Maiden of Mischief. PhD. Call Harley Quinn anything you want, but don't you dare try to take away her cuddly-wuddly new best friend from another universe! Clear the crosswalks and fasten your seatbelts as Harls leads the Justice League and a skyful of multiversal champions through the streets of Gotham City on a physics-bending, law-breaking, rubber-burning race to the finish…that will leave one champion's life hanging in the balance! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/30/2024

