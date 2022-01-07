The Wrong Earth: Fame & Fortune by Mark Russell & Michael Montenat

"Words will be written, words will be deleted, and nothing will ever be the same," said AHOY Comics Editor-in-Chief and THE WRONG EARTH co-creator Tom Peyer. "This is Crisis on Infinite Earths, minus the line-wide consequences that made it interesting. This is Secret Wars without toys. This is the kind of epic, superheroic storytelling that publishers and CFOs love, where the tail of wealth-enhancing variant covers wags the dog of art."

Each of THE WRONG EARTH world-shattering special event one-shots will present a stand-alone, 25-page story that expands on the multiverse first introduced in AHOY Comics' flagship title by Peyer and Igle, wherein the campy Dragonflyman of Earth Alpha switched places with the gritty Dragonfly of Earth Omega and chaos ensued.

The first issue to hit stores, THE WRONG EARTH: TRAPPED ON TEEN PLANET #1, finds grim-and-gritty vigilante Dragonfly whisked to an Earth of teenagers, malt shops, love triangles, and nonstop jokes. Will they win him over—or will his violent methods infect their world? The issue is illustrated by Bill Morrison (The Simpsons), Walter Geovani (Red Sonja/ Tarzan), and Rob Lean (Smallville: Alien), with colors by Andy Troy, and lettering by Rob Steen. THE WRONG EARTH: TRAPPED ON TEEN PLANET #1 will feature variant covers by both Gene Ha (Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons) and Dan Parent (Veronica). The issue marks the AHOY Comics debut of legendary writer Gail Simone.

"Tom Peyer and Jamal Igle created a clever premise with THE WRONG EARTH that is a deeply satisfying read. All it needed were more redheads," said Simone. "Our story is about a town, a small town, and the people who live in the town, including an earnest ginger, who is sort of in love with two girls. From a distance, this town presents itself like so many other small towns all over the world: safe, decent, innocent. Get closer, though, and you start seeing the shadows, specifically the long, dark shadow of the Dragonfly."

THE WRONG EARTH world-shattering special event continues in subsequent months with:

THE WRONG EARTH: FAME & FORTUNE #1 from writer Mark Russell, artist Michael Montenat, colorist Andy Troy, and letterer Rob Steen. On sale in April, this comic from the writer of Billionaire Island provides a satirical look at two different versions of Richard Fame and how, despite the best and worst intentions, huge gobs of money determine their own results.

THE WRONG EARTH: PURPLE #1 from writer Stuart Moore, artist Fred Harper, and letterer Rob Steen. On sale in May, this one-shot introduces Earth-Kappa, a dark but glossy world of big hair, shoulder pads, Wall Street traders, rubber super-suits, and funk music. Get the funk up!

THE WRONG EARTH: CONFIDENCE MEN #1 by writer Mark Waid, artist Leonard Kirk, and letterer Rob Steen. On sale in June, it's the tale of two sidekicks! On campy Earth-Alpha, circumstances force kid sidekick Stinger to become Dragonflyman's mentor! On gritty Earth-Omega, Dragonfly and Stinger go to war—against each other!

THE WRONG EARTH: MEAT #1 from writer Tom Peyer, artist Greg Scott, and letterer Rob Steen, on sale in July. On campy Earth-Alpha, Dragonflyman and Stinger follow clues to foil the beef-themed crimes of Dr. Meat. On gritty Earth Omega, a tragedy compels Dragonfly to imprison a criminal in an abandoned slaughterhouse—just to have someone to talk to.

"There's never been a better time to discover THE WRONG EARTH," said Igle. "Read these fan favorite comics now, before they're discovered by a Hollywood executive who divides fandom forever by releasing a barely coherent film, with at least two directors and four screenwriters attached."