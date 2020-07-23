This Week, Chu #1 Reminded Us That Everything Is Cake

There has been a lot of clairvoyance in comic books of late. James Tynion IV had the Riddler lockdown Gotham so no one could leave their homes. J Michael Straczynski wrote The Resistance, looking at the effects of a modern pandemic on society and spinning off a superhero universe from it. And John Layman… well he seems to have predicted the 'Everything Is Cake' meme.

These Are All Cakes pic.twitter.com/ejArkJHaid — Tasty (@tasty) July 8, 2020

In the "These Are All Cakes" video tweeted out by Buzzfeed's cooking vertical Tasty on July 8th that started the current meme trend, that shows numerous cakes decorated to look like everyday objects being cut into. The video went very viral, picked up by news websites, A Late Show With Stephen Colbert with the phrase 'everything is cake' going mainstream incredibly fast.

This week saw the pandemic-delayed publication of Chu #1 by John Layman and Dan Boultwood from Image Comics, a parallel sequel to Layman's hit series with Rob Guillory, Chew. And it opened with a scene which should look very familiar.

In the world of Chew and Chu, people have food-based superpowers, and Baker;s ability to transmit information about an object or a place bug baking that object as a cake, information transferred by the eating of it, comes in handy for a heist team who are also a little peckish.

Because of Baker, everything is cake. And John Layman has shown his own clairvoyant powers, possibly after eating a mushroom or two.

