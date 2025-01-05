How Thomas Wayne's Life Differed in Absolute Batman #4 (Spoilers)

Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman

How Thomas Wayne's Life Differed in Absolute Batman #4 by Scott Snyder and Gabriel Walta out this Wednesday (Spoilers)

Absolute Batman #4 by Scott Snyder and Gabriel Walta is out this Wednesday; told in flashback from the perspective of Bruce Wayne both before and after his father was murdered by Joe Chill at Gotham Zoo. But because this is Bleeding Cool, we go further than DC Comics' "media partners" and get to go beyond the preview. Standard Batman has Thomas Wayne as a skilled and wealthy surgeon, with recent issues of Detective Comics revealing that Thomas Wayne saved the life of Joe Chill in the operating theatre, while Martha Wayne rescued Joe Chill's wife from an abusive relationship… potentially giving Chill new motivation to murder her. But in the Absolute World, there is a different narrative.

And Thomas Wayne had the motivation to become a heart surgeon… but in the Absolute Universe, the Waynes or the Kanes did not come from money. And so medical education was out of the picture and Thomas Wayne moved into education instead.

This is the first mention in the Absolute Universe or another life, a life that went differently, the standard DC Comics timeline, even if it is merely one of whimsy… the seeds are being planted, however, for Absolute Batman to one day meet a Batman whose life was one with a silver spoon in his mouth. Once that gets dislodged, the two will have plenty to say to each other…

