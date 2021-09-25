Thor #17 Preview: A Typical Asgardian Family Reunion

If you think your family get-togethers are dysfunctional, wait until you get a load of Thor's in this preview of Thor #17, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel. Thor, Angela, Odin, and Freya have gotten together in this preview, but now they're besieged by monsters. The more of them they kill, the more of them come. Luckily, Freya has developed a new superpower. Check out the preview below.

THOR #17

MARVEL COMICS

JUL210711

JUL210713 – THOR #17 NAUCK MILES MORALES 10TH ANNIV VAR – $3.99

(W) Donny Cates (A) Michele Bandini (CA) Olivier Coipel

THE EPIC FINALE OF "REVELATIONS"!

Thor, ruler of Asgard, can now focus on just that – ruling! But with power comes truth, and Thor will learn that being king isn't so simple. When havoc on Midgard begins, Mjolnir seems to have vanished under the Avengers' watch. And Thor must learn more than one truth this day. The shocking conclusion of "Revelations" that no one will see coming is here! Rated T+

In Shops: 9/29/2021

SRP: $3.99