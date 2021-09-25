Thor #17 Preview: A Typical Asgardian Family Reunion

If you think your family get-togethers are dysfunctional, wait until you get a load of Thor's in this preview of Thor #17, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel. Thor, Angela, Odin, and Freya have gotten together in this preview, but now they're besieged by monsters. The more of them they kill, the more of them come. Luckily, Freya has developed a new superpower. Check out the preview below, Catesbronies!
THOR #17
MARVEL COMICS
(W) Donny Cates (A) Michele Bandini (CA) Olivier Coipel
THE EPIC FINALE OF "REVELATIONS"!
Thor, ruler of Asgard, can now focus on just that – ruling! But with power comes truth, and Thor will learn that being king isn't so simple. When havoc on Midgard begins, Mjolnir seems to have vanished under the Avengers' watch. And Thor must learn more than one truth this day. The shocking conclusion of "Revelations" that no one will see coming is here!
Cover image for JUL210711 THOR #17, by (W) Donny Cates (A) Michele Bandini (CA) Olivier Coipel, in stores Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.