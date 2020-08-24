Thor Lands On The Fortnite Planet, Followed By The Black Winter

We mentioned this before but Marvel Comics and Fortnite seem to have done a very special kind of crossover indeed. Specifically the events that took place in Thor #4. Donny Cates has written a comic book set within the pages of that issue of thought, but also take place on the fortnight islands. You can read the new two pages below and the original set of two pages below those… as well as where it all fits in with Thor, Galactus and The Black Winter continuity. Looks like Cebelski has that million-read comic book… and the rest.

Here are the original two pages.

To be continued… these scenes fit into Thor #4 by Donny Cates and Nic Klein, as we previously covered, the issue that saw the God of Thunder get to work as the Herald of Galactus and ahead of meeting The Black Winter.

The first scene saw Thor take Galactus' power to become the Herald of Galactus in his full cosmic totality.

Before going on to absorb the four worlds that Galactus needed to face the Black Winter. The first three were lifeless or could be evacuated. The final world was not and as a result, Galactus ate them all.

But now it appeared between those panels, Galactus visited the Island Of Fortnite… will the players of Fortnite be ready for a cosmic being coming to eat them all? And could the value of Thor #4 suddenly rocket in value? Again, I mean? Might we get a Fortnite covered third or fourth printing? Whatever happens will happen on the 27th of August.

Fortnite is certainly trying to bring attention to the comic book with an interstitial option.

And as a selection on the Home page. And on eBay, Thor #4 jumping to selling copies of the second printing for ten bucks